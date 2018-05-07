Stock Performance Review on Business Software & Services Industry -- LivePerson, F5 Networks, Guidewire Software, and Iron Mountain

www.wallstequities.com/registration

LivePerson

New York headquartered LivePerson Inc.'s stock finished Friday's session 8.43% higher at $18.00 with a total trading volume of 932,712 shares, which was higher than their three months average volume of 440.05 thousand shares. The stock has gained 17.65% in the past month, 55.17% over the past three months, and 144.90% in the previous twelve months. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 14.84% and 35.01%, respectively. Moreover, shares of LivePerson, which provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 74.24. Get the full research report on LPSN for free by clicking below at:

F5 Networks

Shares in Seattle, Washington headquartered F5 Networks Inc. declined 0.11%, ending last Friday's session at $168.13 with a total trading volume of 1.11 million shares, which was higher than their three months average volume of 765.41 thousand shares. The stock has gained 17.38% in the past month, 16.65% in the previous three months, and 32.99% over the past twelve months. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 11.69% and 27.10%, respectively. Moreover, shares of F5 Networks, which develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems, have an RSI of 76.70.

On May 03rd, 2018, research firm JP Morgan initiated an 'Overweight' rating on the Company's stock. Gain free access to the research report on FFIV at:

Guidewire Software

On Friday, Foster City, California headquartered Guidewire Software Inc.'s stock saw a rise of 1.32%, to close the day at $88.19. A total volume of 296,711 shares was traded. The Company's shares have advanced 13.06% in the previous three months and 44.24% over the last twelve months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 5.36% and 12.92%, respectively. Additionally, shares of Guidewire Software, which provides software products for property and casualty insurers, have an RSI of 60.79. Register for your free report coverage on GWRE at:

Iron Mountain

Shares in Iron Mountain Inc. ended the day 0.55% higher at $34.49. A total volume of 1.05 million shares was traded. The stock has gained 2.47% in the previous three months. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day moving average by 4.94%. Furthermore, shares of Iron Mountain, which stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts, have an RSI of 59.67. Get the free research report on IRM at:

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stock-performance-review-on-business-software--services-industry----liveperson-f5-networks-guidewire-software-and-iron-mountain-300643440.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities

