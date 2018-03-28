Stock Review for Airlines Investors -- Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, Delta Air Lines, Spirit Airlines, and United Continental

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion

On Tuesday, shares in Mexico City, Mexico headquartered Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. recorded a trading volume of 324,634 shares. The stock ended the day at $8.19, rising slightly by 0.61% from the last trading session. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 1.39%. Furthermore, shares of the Company, which provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 48.87.

On March 05th, 2018, Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, or Volaris, reported its February 2018 and year-to-date preliminary traffic results. During February 2018, the Company increased total capacity, as measured in Available Seat Miles (ASM), by 11.2% year-over-year. Total demand, as measured in Revenue Passenger Miles (RPM), in February 2018 reached 1.2 billion. The Company transported a total of 1.3 million passengers during the month. Year-to-date, it has transported over 2.7 million passengers. Network load factor for February was 82.4%. Get the full research report on VLRS for free by clicking below at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=VLRS

Delta Air Lines

Atlanta, Georgia headquartered Delta Air Lines Inc.'s stock saw a decline of 1.45%, finishing yesterday's session at $54.26 with a total trading volume of 6.67 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 17.70% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 3.60%. Additionally, shares of the Company, which provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the US and internationally, have an RSI of 45.99.

On March 02nd, 2018, Delta Air Lines reported its operating performance for February 2018. The Company carried 13.0 million passengers across its broad global network - a record for the month. Domestic RPM was 9.5 million against 11.6 million ASM, which translated into a load factor of 82.3%. International RPM and ASM during February 2018 was 5.1 million and 6.4 million, respectively, for a load factor of 79.9%. Get access to our top-rated research, including the free report on DAL at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=DAL

Spirit Airlines

Shares in Miramar, Florida headquartered Spirit Airlines Inc. ended the session 2.82% lower at $37.19. The stock recorded a trading volume of 2.49 million shares, which was above its three months average volume of 1.37 million shares. The Company's shares are trading 9.73% below their 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Spirit Airlines, which provides low-fare airline services, have an RSI of 30.56.

On March 13th, 2018, research firm Imperial Capital reiterated its 'Outperform' rating on the Company's stock with an increase of the target price from $49 a share to $52 a share. Click here to subscribe for a free membership which welcomes you with our report on SAVE at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=SAVE

United Continental Holdings

At the closing bell on Tuesday, Chicago, Illinois-based United Continental Holdings Inc.'s stock dropped slightly by 0.44%, finishing at $68.18. A total volume of 3.30 million shares was traded. The Company's shares have gained 1.38% over the previous three months. The stock is trading 2.02% above its 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of United Continental, which together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia/Pacific, EMEA region, and Latin America, have an RSI of 47.13.

On March 08th, 2018, United Airlines announced that the Board of Directors of its parent, United Continental Holdings, has elected Michele J. Hooper as an independent director of the Company, effective March 05th, 2018. Ms. Hooper brings more than two decades of corporate board experience and financial and governance expertise. She will be nominated by the Board for re-election at the 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. To get free access to your research report on UAL, sign up at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=UAL

--

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit

https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stock-review-for-airlines-investors----controladora-vuela-compania-de-aviacion-delta-air-lines-spirit-airlines-and-united-continental-300620848.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities

Related Links

http://www.wallstequities.com

