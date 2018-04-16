Stock Review for Application Software's Investors -- One Horizon, Open Text, Proteostasis Therapeutics, and Rapid7

www.wallstequities.com/registration

One Horizon Group

London, the UK-based One Horizon Group Inc.'s stock finished Friday's session 2.34% higher at $0.86 with a total trading volume of 804,754 shares. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 27.17%. Additionally, shares of One Horizon, which develops and licenses software for mobile VoIP in China, Rest of Asia, Europe, Russia, and the Americas, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 44.76. Get the full research report on OHGI for free by clicking below at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=OHGI

Open Text

On Friday, shares in Waterloo, Canada headquartered Open Text Corp. recorded a trading volume of 258,232 shares. The stock ended the session 0.78% lower at $34.18. The Company's shares have advanced 1.88% over the last twelve months. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 1.98%. Moreover, shares of Open Text, which provides a suite of software products and services that assist organizations in finding, utilizing, and sharing business information from various devices, have an RSI of 44.21. Get access to our top-rated research, including the free report on OTEX at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=OTEX

Proteostasis Therapeutics

Cambridge, Massachusetts headquartered Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.'s shares closed the day 2.70% lower at $5.05. The stock recorded a trading volume of 957,061 shares. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 21.82% and 51.14%, respectively. Additionally, shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics, which discovers and develops novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network, have an RSI of 54.64. Click here to subscribe for a free membership which welcomes you with our report on PTI at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=PTI

Rapid7

Shares in Boston, Massachusetts headquartered Rapid7 Inc. finished 1.94% higher at $27.79. The stock recorded a trading volume of 448,109 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 30.35% in the previous three months and 71.54% over the last twelve months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 9.08% and 39.35%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Rapid7, which provides analytics solutions for security and information operations, have an RSI of 65.12.

On April 13th, 2018, research firm BTIG Research initiated a 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $34 per share. Join our big investor community at Wall St. Equities today and get your free report on RPD at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=RPD

--

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit

https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stock-review-for-application-softwares-investors----one-horizon-open-text-proteostasis-therapeutics-and-rapid7-300630140.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities

Related Links

http://www.wallstequities.com

