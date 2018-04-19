Stock Review for Business Services Investors -- Booking, Cintas, Civeo, and Conduent

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on BKNG, CTAS, CVEO, and CNDT which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. On Wednesday, April 18, 2018, the NASDAQ Composite ended the trading session at 7,295.24, up 0.19%; the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged 0.16% lower, to finish at 24,748.07; and the S&P 500 closed at 2,708.64, slightly advancing 0.08%. US markets saw five out of nine sectors finishing the day in red, three in green, and one in neutral territory. This Thursday, WallStEquities.com has initiated reports coverage on the following Business Services equities: Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), Cintas Corp. (NASDAQ: CTAS), Civeo Corp. (NYSE: CVEO), and Conduent Inc. (NYSE: CNDT). All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below.

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Booking Holdings

Norwalk, Connecticut headquartered Booking Holdings Inc.'s stock finished Wednesday's session 0.85% higher at $2,180.60 with a total trading volume of 269,517 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 11.83% in the previous three months and 23.67% over the past twelve months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 7.74% and 14.68%, respectively. Additionally, shares of Booking Holdings, which provides online travel and related services in the US, the Netherlands, and internationally, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 66.49.

On April 04th, 2018, research firm Wedbush initiated an 'Outperform' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $2500 per share. Get the full research report on BKNG for free by clicking below at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=BKNG

Cintas

On Wednesday, shares in Cincinnati, Ohio-based Cintas Corp. recorded a trading volume of 300,585 shares. The stock ended the session 0.25% higher at $174.38. The Company's shares have advanced 42.50% over the last twelve months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 3.61% and 15.24%, respectively. Moreover, shares of Cintas, which provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia, have an RSI of 58.10.

On March 23rd, 2018, research firm Stifel reiterated its 'Hold' rating on the Company's stock with an increase of the target price from $145 a share to $162 a share. Get access to our top-rated research, including the free report on CTAS at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=CTAS

Civeo

Houston, Texas headquartered Civeo Corp.'s shares closed the day 0.25% lower at $4.05. The stock recorded a trading volume of 874,292 shares. The Company's shares have gained 26.17% over the previous three months and 24.23% over the last twelve months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 9.48% and 49.52%, respectively. Additionally, shares of Civeo, which offers workforce accommodation, logistics, and facility management services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the US, and internationally, have an RSI of 60.68. Click here to subscribe for a free membership which welcomes you with our report on CVEO at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=CVEO

Conduent

Shares in Florham Park, New Jersey headquartered Conduent Inc. finished 1.02% higher at $19.75. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1.04 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 17.28% in the previous three months and 24.76% over the last twelve months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 7.46% and 18.58%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Conduent, which provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the US and internationally, have an RSI of 68.62. Join our big investor community at Wall St. Equities today and get your free report on CNDT at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=CNDT

--

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stock-review-for-business-services-investors----booking-cintas-civeo-and-conduent-300632861.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities