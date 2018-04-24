Stock Review for Business Software & Services Investors -- CyberArk Software, Citrix Systems, EVERTEC, and Cognizant Technology Solutions

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on CYBR, CTXS, EVTC, and CTSH which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. Research coverage has been initiated by WallStEquities.com on CyberArk Software Ltd (NASDAQ: CYBR), Citrix Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS), EVERTEC Inc. (NYSE: EVTC), and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: CTSH). Companies in the Business Software and Services space facilitate the integration of numerous processes within an organization and enable the smooth flow of information across functions, thus allowing improved decision-making and productivity. All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below.

CyberArk Software

Petach Tikva, Israel headquartered CyberArk Software Ltd.'s stock finished Monday's session 0.15% higher at $52.48 with a total trading volume of 266,795 shares. The Company's shares have 21.06% in the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 4.89% and 17.37%, respectively. Additionally, shares of CyberArk Software, which develops, markets, and sells software-based security solutions that protect organizations from cyber-attacks in the US and internationally, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 56.42.

On April 09th, 2018, CyberArk Software announced that the Company will report its Q1 2018 financial results after the US financial markets close on May 03rd, 2018. The Company will host a conference call on at 4:30 p.m. ET that same day to discuss its results and business outlook. A live webcast of the conference call will be available under the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website.

Citrix Systems

On Monday, shares in Fort Lauderdale, Florida headquartered Citrix Systems, Inc. recorded a trading volume of 1.00 million shares. The stock ended the session 0.48% higher at $97.30. The Company's shares have advanced 16.78% over the last twelve months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 4.44% and 13.51%, respectively. Moreover, shares of Citrix Systems, which delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide, have an RSI of 62.74.

On April 12th, 2018, Citrix Systems announced plans to report its financial results for Q1 ended March 31st, 2018, on April 25th, 2018, after market close. A news release will be issued at approximately 4:05 p.m. ET and a conference call will begin at 4:45 p.m. ET to discuss the results, quarterly highlights, and business outlook. The call will include a slide presentation, which can be viewed via webcast on the Company's investors website.

EVERTEC

Puerto Rico headquartered EVERTEC, Inc.'s shares closed the day flat at $17.75. The stock recorded a trading volume of 278,201 shares. The Company's shares have gained 22.41% over the previous three months and 11.99% over the last twelve months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 6.75% and 10.93%, respectively. Additionally, shares of EVERTEC, which engages in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean, have an RSI of 65.05.

On April 10th, 2018, EVERTEC announced that it will host a conference call and webcast on May 01st, 2018, at 4:30 p.m. ET to review its Q1 financial results. Participating on the call will be Mac Schuessler, President and CEO, and Peter Smith, Executive Vice President and CFO. A press release, with the financial results, will be issued shortly after the market closes that same day.

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Shares in Teaneck, New Jersey headquartered Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation finished 0.24% lower at $81.57. The stock recorded a trading volume of 2.07 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 41.00% over the last twelve months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 0.22% and 9.28%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of the company, which provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide, have an RSI of 51.15.

On March 28th, 2018, research firm Bernstein initiated a 'Market Perform' rating on the Company's stock.

On April 19th, 2018, Cognizant Technology Solutions announced it has completed its acquisition of Bolder Healthcare Solutions, a provider of revenue cycle management solutions to hospitals, physician practices, and other specialist healthcare organizations in the US.

