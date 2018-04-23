Stock Review for Chemicals Investors -- DowDuPont, Eastman Chemical, FMC Corp., and Tronox

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on DWDP, EMN, FMC, and TROX which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. WallStEquities.com revisits the Diversified Chemicals group, which is made up of companies that are largely intermediate producers of a broad array of chemicals and industrial gases. These companies' products are mostly used as raw materials by manufacturing industries. Four major industry players have been lined up for review, and they are: DowDuPont Inc. (NYSE: DWDP), Eastman Chemical Co. (NYSE: EMN), FMC Corp. (NYSE: FMC), and Tronox Ltd (NYSE: TROX). All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below.

www.wallstequities.com/registration

DowDuPont

Last Friday at the close, shares in Midland, Michigan headquartered DowDuPont Inc. ended 0.74% lower at $66.04. The stock recorded a trading volume of 8.69 million shares. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 3.04%. Furthermore, shares of DowDuPont, which through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 48.82.

On March 26th, 2018, The Dow Chemical Company, a subsidiary of DowDuPont, announced that its Packaging and Specialty Plastics business has won three prestigious awards at the 13th Ringier Technology Innovation Awards. The "Innovator of the Year" was presented to the Company for receiving the highest number of votes from the panel of judges and online voters, for revolutionary innovations. The solutions TF-BOPE and INTUNE™ OBCs also received accolades in the "Plastics Raw Materials and Additives" category.

On April 04th, 2018, research firm HSBC Securities upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Hold' to 'Buy'. Get the full research report on DWDP for free by clicking below at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=DWDP

Eastman Chemical

Kingsport, Tennessee headquartered Eastman Chemical Co.'s stock finished Friday's session 0.12% lower at $107.34 with a total trading volume of 876,401 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 9.39% over the previous three months and 34.78% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 3.37% and 15.14%, respectively. Additionally, shares of Eastman Chemical, which manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the US and internationally, have an RSI of 56.49.

On April 02nd, 2018, Eastman Chemical (EMN) announced that it received the 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award for continually advancing leadership in energy management throughout the Company and associated communities. This marks EMN's seventh ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award and fifth Sustained Excellence recognition. Get access to our top-rated research, including the free report on EMN at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=EMN

FMC Corp.

Shares in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania headquartered FMC Corp. ended the session 0.23% higher at $82.31 with a total trading volume of 1.50 million shares. The stock has gained 2.44% in the past month and 12.12% over the past year. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day moving average by 1.98%. Moreover, shares of FMC Corp., which provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide, have an RSI of 58.52.

On April 18th, 2018, FMC Corp. announced that Paul Graves, Executive Vice President, CFO, will speak at the 2018 Wells Fargo Industrials Conference on May 09th, 2018, at 11:20 a.m. ET in New York City. A live webcast will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website. Click here to subscribe for a free membership which welcomes you with our report on FMC at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=FMC

Tronox

Stamford, Connecticut-based Tronox Ltd's shares recorded a trading volume of 381,492 shares. The stock closed flat at $19.71. The Company's shares have gained 21.67% over the past year. The stock is trading 1.51% above its 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Tronox, which produces and markets titanium bearing mineral sands and titanium dioxide pigment in North America, Europe, South Africa, and Asia/Pacific region, have an RSI of 54.24.

On April 09th, 2018, Tronox announced that it has appointed Ginger M. Jones as a new Class A Director of the Company. Ms. Jones will serve as a member of the audit committee. To get free access to your research report on TROX, sign up at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=TROX

--

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stock-review-for-chemicals-investors----dowdupont-eastman-chemical-fmc-corp-and-tronox-300634282.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities