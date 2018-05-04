Stock Review for Consumer Goods Investors -- Fibria Celulose, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Procter & Gamble, and Unilever

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Fibria Celulose

Sao Paulo, Brazil headquartered Fibria Celulose S.A.'s stock finished Thursday's session 0.26% higher at $19.61 with a total trading volume of 1.31 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 14.14% in the previous three months, and 112.46% over the past twelve months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 0.27% and 24.91%, respectively. Additionally, shares of Fibria Celulose, which produces, sells, and exports short fiber pulp in Brazil and internationally, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 52.53.

On April 27th, 2018, research firm UBS upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Sell' to 'Neutral'. Get the full research report on FBR for free by clicking below at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=FBR

KapStone Paper and Packaging

On Thursday, shares in Northbrook, Illinois headquartered KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. recorded a trading volume of 718,007 shares. The stock ended the session 0.38% lower at $34.15. The Company's shares have advanced 69.90% over the last twelve months. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 28.51%. Moreover, shares of the Company, which produces and sells a range of containerboards, corrugated products, and specialty paper products in the US and internationally, have an RSI of 29.44. Get access to our top-rated research, including the free report on KS at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=KS

Procter & Gamble

Cincinnati, Ohio-based The Procter & Gamble Co.'s shares closed the day 0.59% higher at $71.36. The stock recorded a trading volume of 9.34 million shares. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 8.07%. Additionally, shares of the Company, which provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the US, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, Middle-East, and Africa, have an RSI of 25.48.

On April 20th, 2018, research firm Bank of America/ Merrill downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Buy' to 'Neutral'. Click here to subscribe for a free membership which welcomes you with our report on PG at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=PG

Unilever

Shares in Rotterdam, the Netherlands headquartered Unilever N.V. finished 0.09% lower at $54.72. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1.33 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 4.43% over the last twelve months. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 0.37%. Furthermore, shares of Unilever, which operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide, have an RSI of 42.20. Join our big investor community at Wall St. Equities today and get your free report on UN at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=UN

--

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit

https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stock-review-for-consumer-goods-investors----fibria-celulose-kapstone-paper-and-packaging-procter--gamble-and-unilever-300642770.html

SOURCE Morris Capital Inc