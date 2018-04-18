Stock Review for Electronics Investors -- Plug Power, Sanmina, Silicon Motion Technology, and TE Connectivity

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on PLUG, SANM, SIMO, and TEL which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. WallStEquities.com has initiated research coverage on Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), Sanmina Corp. (NASDAQ: SANM), Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: SIMO), and TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE: TEL). According to a PatSnap report, the Diversified Electronics industry has a total of 393,225 granted patents and 1,090,911 patent applications distributed into 883,412 patent families, as of March 12th, 2018. Based on the countries of patent applications, the key markets are Japan, USA, and South Korea, the report further noted. All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below.

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Plug Power

On Tuesday, shares in Latham, New York headquartered Plug Power Inc. recorded a trading volume of 5.82 million shares, which was higher than their three months average volume of 3.63 million shares. The stock ended the day at $1.96, rising 4.26% from the last trading session. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day moving average by 4.34%. Furthermore, shares of Plug Power, which engages in the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 58.56.

On April 03rd, 2018, Plug Power announced the launch of its new GenDrive 2440-36R fuel cell system for Class-2 electric forklifts. This new GenDrive model stores more fuel on-board than earlier models, increasing run-time by 56% and reducing a customer's overall fueling time by more than 30%. The first customer orders for these GenDrive units are scheduled to ship at the beginning of the third quarter of 2018. Get the full research report on PLUG for free by clicking below at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=PLUG

Sanmina

San Jose, California headquartered Sanmina Corp.'s stock rose slightly by 0.89%, finishing yesterday's session at $28.45 with a total trading volume of 570,351 shares. The Company's shares have gained 0.53% in the last month. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 5.12%. Additionally, shares of Sanmina, which provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide, have an RSI of 63.79.

On March 28th, 2018, Sanmina announced that it will host an Investor and Analyst Day on May 22nd, 2018, in New York, NY. A webcast of the event will be available under the investor relations section of the Company's website.

On April 13th, 2018, research firm Citigroup upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Neutral' to 'Buy'. Get access to our top-rated research, including the free report on SANM at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=SANM

Silicon Motion Technology

Shares in Kowloon, Hong Kong-based Silicon Motion Technology Corp. ended the session 1.29% higher at $48.75. The stock recorded a trading volume of 200,729 shares. The Company's shares have gained 4.21% in the last month, 5.77% over the previous three months, and 6.58% over the past year. The stock is trading 4.24% above its 50-day moving average and 2.16% above its 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of the Company have an RSI of 56.74.

On April 09th, 2018, Silicon Motion Technology announced that it will release its Q1 2018 financial results after the market closes on April 26th, 2018. The Company will host a conference call on April 27th, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. ET. A webcast of this call will be available on the Company's website. Click here to subscribe for a free membership which welcomes you with our report on SIMO at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=SIMO

TE Connectivity

At the closing bell on Tuesday, Schaffhausen, Switzerland-based TE Connectivity Ltd's stock rose 1.23%, finishing at $100.85. A total volume of 2.08 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 1.77 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 0.74% over the previous three months and 38.59% over the past year. The stock is trading 0.17% and 10.45% above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively. Additionally, shares of TE Connectivity have an RSI of 53.41.

On March 27th, 2018, research firm Oppenheimer initiated an 'Outperform' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $120 per share.

On April 11th, 2018, TE Connectivity announced that it will report its financial results for Q2 FY18 before trading begins on April 25th, 2018. The Company will hold a conference call for investors at 8:30 a.m. ET that same day. The conference call may be accessed on the Company's website, under the investors section. To get free access to your research report on TEL, sign up at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=TEL

--

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stock-review-for-electronics-investors----plug-power-sanmina-silicon-motion-technology-and-te-connectivity-300632008.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities