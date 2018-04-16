Stock Review for Independent Oil & Gas Investors -- Contango Oil & Gas, Denbury Resources, Eclipse Resources, and Enbridge Energy Management

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on MCF, DNR, ECR, and EEQ which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. Last Friday, April 13th, 2018, the International Energy Agency (IEA) reported that it expects global oil demand to grow by 1.5 mb/d in 2018. For supply, IEA's outlook for non-OPEC growth remains unchanged at 1.8 mb/d. In today's pre-market research, WallStEquities.com takes a close look at four Independent Oil and Gas stocks to see how they have fared at the close of the last trading session: Contango Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE AMER: MCF), Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE: DNR), Eclipse Resources Corp. (NYSE: ECR), and Enbridge Energy Management L.L.C. (NYSE: EEQ). All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below. www.wallstequities.com/registration

Contango Oil & Gas

Last Friday at the close, shares in Houston, Texas-based Contango Oil & Gas Co. ended 0.59% higher at $3.42. The stock recorded a trading volume of 219,742 shares. The Company's shares are trading below their 200-day moving average by 21.94%. Furthermore, shares of the Company, which acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas and Wyoming in the US, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 51.77.

On April 02nd, 2018, Contango Oil & Gas announced that it has sold its operated Eagle Ford Shale assets located in Karnes County, Texas to an independent oil and gas company for $21 million. The divestiture closed on March 28th, 2018 and included approximately 1,500 gross (1,050 net) acres. Production from the sold assets was approximately 123 barrels of oil equivalent (95% oil) per day.

Denbury Resources

Plano, Texas headquartered Denbury Resources Inc.'s stock finished Friday's session 0.67% lower at $2.95 with a total trading volume of 6.35 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 20.90% in the last month, 25.53% over the previous three months, and 22.41% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 21.95% and 65.51%, respectively. Additionally, shares of Denbury Resources, which operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the US, have an RSI of 62.10.

Eclipse Resources

Shares in State College, Pennsylvania headquartered Eclipse Resources Corp. ended the session 3.70% lower at $1.30 with a total trading volume of 882,234 shares. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 18.22%. Shares of the Company, which acquires and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin, have an RSI of 40.42.

On March 26th, 2018, Eclipse Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a process to evaluate and consider a full range of potential strategic, operational, and financial alternatives to maximize shareholder value. The Company has retained Jefferies LLC as its financial advisor and Norton Rose Fulbright US LLP as its legal counsel to assist with the process.

Enbridge Energy Management

Houston, Texas-based Enbridge Energy Management L.L.C.'s shares recorded a trading volume of 586,016 shares. The stock closed 0.95% higher at $9.54. The Company's shares are trading 13.78% below their 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of the Company, which owns and operates a portfolio of crude oil transportation systems in the US, have an RSI of 42.07.

On March 16th, 2018, research firm Ladenburg Thalmann downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Buy' to 'Neutral'.

