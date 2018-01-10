Stock Review for Independent Oil & Gas Investors -- Marathon Oil, Energen, Cimarex Energy, and Matador Resources

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Marathon Oil

On Tuesday, shares in Houston, Texas headquartered Marathon Oil Corp. recorded a trading volume of 11.84 million shares. The stock ended the day at $18.05, rising slightly by 0.45% from the last trading session. The Company's shares have advanced 22.46% in the past month, 32.92% in the previous three months, and 3.74% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 16.07% and 31.46%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Marathon Oil, which operates as an energy company, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 71.17.

On December 13th, 2017, Marathon Oil announced plans to issue its Q4 and full-year 2017 earnings news release as well as details of the Company's 2018 capital program, on February 14th, 2018, after the close of US financial markets. Prepared remarks, along with accompanying slides, will be available on the Company's website after the earnings news release is issued. Zach Dailey, Vice President of Investor Relations, will host a conference call, which will be webcast live, on February 15th, 2018, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

On January 04th, 2018, research firm Bank of America/ Merrill upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Neutral' to 'Buy'.

Energen

Birmingham, Alabama headquartered Energen Corp.'s stock climbed slightly by 0.12%, finishing yesterday's session at $59.29 with a total trading volume of 529,857 shares. The Company's shares have gained 9.94% in the last month, 12.70% over the previous three months, and 4.70% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 7.28% and 11.83%, respectively. Additionally, shares of Energen, which through its subsidiary, Energen Resources Corporation, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas, have an RSI of 62.84.

On December 15th, 2017, research firm JP Morgan downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Neutral' to 'Underweight'.

Cimarex Energy

Shares in Denver, Colorado headquartered Cimarex Energy Co. ended the session 0.49% lower at $127.61. The stock recorded a trading volume of 517,777 shares. The Company's shares have gained 15.09% in the last month and 10.26% over the previous three months. The stock is trading 8.02% above its 50-day moving average and 16.42% above its 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Cimarex Energy, which operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico, have an RSI of 66.93.

On December 19th, 2017, research firm Seaport Global Securities upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Sell' to 'Buy'.

On January 04th, 2018, Cimarex Energy announced plans to report its Q4 2017 financial results on February 14th, 2018, after market close. The Company will host its quarterly conference call at 11:00 a.m. EST on February 15th, 2018. The call will be webcast and accessible on the Company's website.

Matador Resources

On Tuesday, Dallas, Texas headquartered Matador Resources Co.'s stock declined 1.96%, finishing at $31.56. A total volume of 1.12 million shares was traded. The Company's shares have gained 13.32% in the last month, 20.69% over the previous three months, and 24.55% over the past year. The stock is trading 11.31% and 27.48% above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively. Additionally, shares of Matador Resources, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the US, have an RSI of 62.52.

