Stock Review for Independent Oil and Gas Investors -- Hess, Houston American Energy, Jones Energy, and Kosmos Energy

Hess

On Wednesday, shares in New York headquartered Hess Corp. recorded a trading volume of 6.12 million shares, which was higher than their three months average volume of 4.56 million shares. The stock ended the day at $57.92, rising 2.82% from the last trading session. The Company's shares have advanced 23.34% in the past month, 7.22% in the previous three months, and 20.19% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 19.36% and 26.22%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Hess, which develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 72.91.

On April 09th, 2018, Hess Corp. announced that the Company will hold a conference call on Wednesday, April 25th, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. EDT to discuss its first-quarter 2018 earnings release. Get the full research report on HES for free by clicking below at:

Houston American Energy

Houston, Texas-based Houston American Energy Corp.'s stock finished yesterday's session flat at $0.26. A total volume of 562,544 shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 447,530 shares. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 8.86%. Additionally, shares of the Company, which acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate from properties located principally in the Texas Permian Basin and Gulf Coast areas of the US and South America, have an RSI of 38.67. Get access to our top-rated research, including the free report on HUSA at:

Jones Energy

Shares in Austin, Texas headquartered Jones Energy Inc. ended the session 3.70% higher at $0.71. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1.06 million shares, which was above its three months average volume of 1.03 million shares. The Company's shares are trading 22.19% below their 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Jones Energy, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the mid-continent US, have an RSI of 44.01.

On April 17th, 2018, Jones Energy announced that its Board of Directors has declared a contingent quarterly dividend per share equal to 8.0% on an annualized basis based on the liquidation preference of $50.00 per share, or $1.00 per share, on the Company's 8.0% Series A Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock, payable on May 15th, 2018 to shareholders of record as of May 01st, 2018. If paid, the dividend will be paid using the Company's Class A common stock. Click here to subscribe for a free membership which welcomes you with our report on JONE at:

Kosmos Energy

At the closing bell on Wednesday, Hamilton, Bermuda-based Kosmos Energy Ltd's stock rose 1.35%, finishing at $6.76. A total volume of 1.93 million shares was traded. The Company's shares have gained 11.55% in the last month and 15.36% over the past year. The stock is trading 13.68% above its 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Kosmos Energy, which explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America, have an RSI of 66.17.

On April 09th, 2018, Kosmos Energy announced that it will release its Q1 2018 earnings results on May 07th, 2018, pre-UK market open. A conference call will follow at 11:00 a.m. EST. The call will be webcast and available on the Company's investors website. To get free access to your research report on KOS, sign up at:

