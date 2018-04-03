Stock Review for Internet's Investors -- Alphabet, Autohome, Bitauto, and ChinaCache

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Alphabet

On Monday, shares in Mountain View, California headquartered Alphabet Inc. recorded a trading volume of 3.23 million shares, which was higher than their three months average volume of 2.24 million shares. The stock ended the day at $1,012.63, declining 2.36% from the last trading session. The Company's shares have advanced 19.21% over the past year. The stock is trading below its 200-day moving average by 1.19%. Furthermore, shares of Alphabet, which through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the US and internationally, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 35.80. Get the full research report on GOOGL for free by clicking below at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=GOOGL

Autohome

Beijing, China headquartered Autohome Inc.'s stock saw a decline of 1.80%, finishing yesterday's session at $84.39 with a total trading volume of 502,123 shares. The Company's shares have gained 8.15% in the last month, 32.32% over the previous three months, and 167.05% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 1.89% and 30.93%, respectively. Additionally, shares of Autohome, which operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in China, have an RSI of 48.52.

On March 07th, 2018, Autohome announced its unaudited financial results for Q4 and full year ended December 31st, 2017. For Q4 2017, net revenues were RMB1,751.4 million ($269.2 million), and net income attributable to the Company was RMB730.4 million ($112.3 million). For the full year, net revenues were RMB6,210.2 million ($954.5 million), and net income attributable to the Company was RMB2,001.6 million ($307.6 million). Get access to our top-rated research, including the free report on ATHM at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=ATHM

Bitauto Holdings

Shares in Beijing, China headquartered Bitauto Holdings Ltd ended the session 0.76% lower at $20.99. The stock recorded a trading volume of 712,233 shares. The Company's shares are trading 30.08% below their 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Bitauto, which provides Internet content and marketing, and transaction services for the automotive industry in China, have an RSI of 27.79.

On March 19th, 2018, Bitauto announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program, whereby the Company is authorized to repurchase its own ordinary shares represented by American depositary shares with an aggregate value of up to US$150 million within the next 12-month period. The Company expects to fund the repurchase out of its existing cash balance.‎ Click here to subscribe for a free membership which welcomes you with our report on BITA at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=BITA

ChinaCache International Holdings

At the closing bell on Monday, Beijing, China headquartered ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd's stock dropped slightly by 0.93%, finishing at $1.06. A total volume of 117,959 shares was traded. The Company's shares are trading 13.73% below their 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of ChinaCache, which provides content and application delivery services in China, have an RSI of 31.96. To get free access to your research report on CCIH, sign up at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=CCIH

--

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit

https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stock-review-for-internets-investors----alphabet-autohome-bitauto-and-chinacache-300623221.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities

Related Links

http://www.wallstequities.com

