Stock Review for Internet's Investors -- Square, GoDaddy, SINA, and Snap

Square

San Francisco, California headquartered Square, Inc.'s stock finished Wednesday's session 2.00% higher at $35.75 with a total trading volume of 9.55 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 27.36% in the previous three months, 155.36% over the past twelve months, and 162.29% since the start of this year. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 32.65%. Additionally, shares of Square, which develops and provides payment processing, point-of-sale, financial, and marketing services worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 42.66. Get the full research report on SQ for free by clicking below at:

GoDaddy

On Wednesday, shares in Scottsdale, Arizona headquartered GoDaddy Inc. recorded a trading volume of 528,987 shares. The stock ended the session 0.04% higher at $50.02. The Company's shares have advanced 16.52% in the previous three months, 42.71% over the last twelve months, and 43.12% on an YTD basis. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 4.30% and 16.44%, respectively. Moreover, shares of GoDaddy, which designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the US and internationally, have an RSI of 58.20.

On December 05th, 2017, GoDaddy announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 7,277,622 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $47.32 per share, pursuant to an effective Registration Statement on Form S-3 previously filed with the SEC. Get access to our top-rated research, including the free report on GDDY at:

SINA Corp.

Beijing, China headquartered SINA Corporation's shares closed the day 0.36% higher at $104.06. The stock recorded a trading volume of 201,405 shares. The Company's shares have gained 77.90% over the last twelve months and 85.50% since the start of the year. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 11.04%. Additionally, shares of SINA, which through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in China, have an RSI of 54.41.

On December 18th, 2017, SINA announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Mr. James Jianzhang Liang, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ctrip.com International, Ltd. ("Ctrip"), as an independent director. Mr. Liang co-founded Ctrip, a leading travel service provider in China, and has been its Chairman since August 2003. Click here to subscribe for a free membership which welcomes you with our report on SINA at:

Snap Inc.

Shares in Venice, California headquartered Snap Inc. finished 1.13% lower at $14.84. The stock recorded a trading volume of 6.70 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 13.63% in the last month. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 2.68%. Furthermore, shares of Snap, which operates as a camera company, have an RSI of 47.62. To get free access to your research report on SNAP, sign up at:

