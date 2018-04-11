Stock Review for Machinery's Investors -- Ideal Power, Illinois Tool Works, Ocean Power Technologies, and Roper Technologies

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on IPWR, ITW, OPTT, and ROP which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. On Tuesday, April 10, 2018, the NASDAQ Composite ended the trading session at 7,094.30, up 2.07%; the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged 1.79% higher, to finish at 24,408.00; and the S&P 500 closed at 2,656.87, advancing 1.67%. Gains were broad based as eight out of nine sectors ended the day in positive. This Wednesday, WallStEquities.com has initiated reports coverage on the following Diversified Machinery equities: Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR), Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW), Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTT), and Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ROP). All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below.

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Ideal Power

Austin, Texas headquartered Ideal Power Inc.'s stock finished Tuesday's session 6.68% higher at $1.28 with a total trading volume of 24,553 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 0.80% in the last month. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 5.51%. Additionally, shares of Ideal Power, which develops power conversion solutions with a focus on commercial and industrial grid storage, combined solar and storage, and microgrid applications, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 56.92. Get the full research report on IPWR for free by clicking below at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=IPWR

Illinois Tool Works

On Tuesday, shares in Glenview, Illinois headquartered Illinois Tool Works Inc. recorded a trading volume of 1.91 million shares, which is above its three months average volume of 1.52 million shares. The stock ended the session 2.41% higher at $156.26. The Company's shares have advanced 18.62% over the last twelve months. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 0.59%. Moreover, shares of the Company, which manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide, have an RSI of 45.98.

On April 10th, 2018, research firm Goldman reiterated its 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock with a decrease of the target price from $191 a share to $177 a share. Get access to our top-rated research, including the free report on ITW at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=ITW

Ocean Power Technologies

Monroe Township, New Jersey headquartered Ocean Power Technologies Inc.'s shares closed the day 1.83% higher at $1.17. The stock recorded a trading volume of 465,613 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 8.33% over the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 3.44%. Additionally, shares of the Company, which develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves primarily in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia, have an RSI of 60.79. Click here to subscribe for a free membership which welcomes you with our report on OPTT at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=OPTT

Roper Technologies

Shares in Sarasota, Florida-based Roper Technologies Inc. finished 1.89% higher at $273.14. The stock recorded a trading volume of 466,438 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 31.18% over the last twelve months. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 6.98%. Furthermore, shares of Roper Technologies, which designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions, have an RSI of 48.19. Join our big investor community at Wall St. Equities today and get your free report on ROP at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=ROP

--

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stock-review-for-machinerys-investors----ideal-power-illinois-tool-works-ocean-power-technologies-and-roper-technologies-300627933.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities