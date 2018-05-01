Stock Review for Metals & Minerals Investors -- Compania de Minas Buenaventura, CONSOL Energy, Denison Mines, and Fairmount Santrol

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Compania de Minas Buenaventura

On Monday, shares in Lima, Peru headquartered Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. recorded a trading volume of 655,835 shares. The stock ended the day at $15.95, declining slightly by 0.31% from the last trading session. The Company's shares have advanced 4.73% in the past month, 1.53% in the previous three months, and 32.81% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 2.00% and 12.54%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of the Company, which engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 46.97.

On April 23rd, 2018, Compania de Minas Buenaventura announced that Mr. Juan Carlos Ortiz has joined the Company as its new Vice President of Operations, replacing Mr. Gonzalo Eyzaguirre, who has resigned effective April 30th, 2018 due to personal reasons. Mr. Ortiz's appointment was confirmed at the Company's Board meeting on April 23rd, 2018, and he will assume his new role effective May 01st, 2018. Get the full research report on BVN for free by clicking below at:

CONSOL Energy

Canonsburg, Pennsylvania headquartered CONSOL Energy Inc.'s stock rose slightly by 0.77%, finishing yesterday's session at $31.45 with a total trading volume of 268,204 shares. The Company's shares have gained 8.56% in the last month. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 1.28% and 1.09%, respectively. Additionally, shares of CONSOL Energy have an RSI of 48.87.

On April 16th, 2018, CONSOL Energy announced that it will be funding the salary of a new School Resource Officer at West Greene School District, located in rural Greene County, Pennsylvania, over the next three years. West Greene will use the donation to hire an officer for the safety and security of the students, teachers, and staff at the school's campus. Get access to our top-rated research, including the free report on CEIX at:

Denison Mines

Shares in Toronto, Canada headquartered Denison Mines Corp. ended the session 3.64% lower at $0.46. The stock recorded a trading volume of 212,187 shares. The Company's shares have gained 1.78% in the last month. The stock is trading 3.21% below its 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Denison Mines, which engages in uranium mining related activities in Canada, have an RSI of 44.00.

On April 18th, 2018, Denison Mines reported the discovery of high-grade uranium mineralization 600 meters and 1 kilometer to the northeast of the Gryphon uranium deposit, on the Company's 63.3% owned Wheeler River project, in northern Saskatchewan. The winter drilling program is now complete, resulting in a total of 21,153 meters drilled in 29 diamond drill holes. Click here to subscribe for a free membership which welcomes you with our report on DNN at:

Fairmount Santrol Holdings

On Monday, Chesterland, Ohio headquartered Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc.'s stock dropped slightly by 0.54%, finishing at $5.50. A total volume of 1.72 million shares was traded. The Company's shares have gained 29.41% in the last month and 6.59% over the past year. The stock is trading 17.22% and 24.71% above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively. Additionally, shares of Fairmount Santrol have an RSI of 67.85.

On April 26th, 2018, Fairmount Santrol Holdings (FMSA) and Unimin Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of SCR-Sibelco N.V., announced that the registration statement on Form S-4 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") was declared effective by the SEC that day. A special meeting of FMSA stockholders will be held on May 25th, 2018, at 1:30 p.m. EST at the offices of Jones Day, 901 Lakeside Avenue East, Cleveland, Ohio 44114, to vote on the merger and other merger-related items. To get free access to your research report on FMSA, sign up at:

