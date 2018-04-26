Stock Review for Metals and Minerals Investors -- Adient, BHP Billiton, Cleveland-Cliffs, and Cameco

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Adient

Dublin, Ireland-based Adient PLC's stock finished Wednesday's session 0.95% higher at $63.72 with a total trading volume of 348,207 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 7.31% in the last month. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 2.50%. Additionally, shares of Adient, which designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 52.73.

On April 20th, 2018, Adient announced that it will present at the Wells Fargo Industrials Conference on May 09th, 2018, in New York. Chairman and CEO, R. Bruce McDonald; Executive Vice President and CFO, Jeff Stafeil; and Executive Vice President of Seat Structures & Mechanisms, Byron Foster, are scheduled to present at 8:40 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be available under the investor section of the Company's website.

BHP Billiton

On Wednesday, shares in Melbourne, Australia headquartered BHP Billiton Ltd recorded a trading volume of 1.02 million shares. The stock ended the session 0.67% lower at $47.52. The Company's shares have advanced 30.02% over the last twelve months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 2.73% and 7.89%, respectively. Moreover, shares of BHP Billiton, which discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide, have an RSI of 55.22.

On April 19th, 2018, research firm CLSA downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Buy' to 'Outperform'.

Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland, Ohio headquartered Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.'s shares closed the day 2.75% higher at $7.48. The stock recorded a trading volume of 9.36 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 9.04% in the last month. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 3.52% and 3.94%, respectively. Additionally, shares of Cleveland-Cliffs, which operates as an iron ore mining company in the US, have an RSI of 56.03.

On April 05th, 2018, Cleveland-Cliffs held a groundbreaking event with state and local dignitaries to celebrate the construction of its first hot-briquetted iron production plant. The Company broadcasted live the event from the project's construction site. The video is available on the Company's YouTube channel.

On April 23rd, 2018, research firm Clarksons Platou upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Neutral' to 'Buy' while revising its previous target price from $7 a share to $11 a share.

Cameco

Shares in Saskatoon, Canada headquartered Cameco Corp. finished 0.20% higher at $10.20. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1.77 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 11.96% in the last month. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 8.06% and 6.54%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Cameco, which produces and sells uranium worldwide, have an RSI of 58.42.

