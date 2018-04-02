Stock Review for Oil and Gas Investors -- EnLink Midstream Partners, Gulfport Energy, Occidental Petroleum, and Enterprise Products Partners

www.wallstequities.com/registration

EnLink Midstream Partners

Last Thursday at the close of trading, shares in Dallas, Texas headquartered EnLink Midstream Partners L.P. recorded a trading volume of 897,150 shares, which was higher than their three months average volume of 842,020 shares. The stock ended the day at $13.66, rising 3.09% from the last trading session. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 13.17%. Furthermore, shares of the Company, which through its subsidiary, EnLink Midstream Operating, L.P., provides midstream energy services, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 37.89.

On March 28th, 2018, The EnLink Midstream companies (EnLink), EnLink Midstream Partners, EnLink Midstream, LLC announced that representatives of EnLink will attend and meet with investors at the following conferences: (1) Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour on April 04th, 2018, in Dallas; and (2) Mizuho Energy Summit on Monday, April 09th, 2018, in Napa, California. A copy of EnLink's operations report for the fourth quarter of 2017 is available under the Investors' page of the Company's website. Get the full research report on ENLK for free by clicking below at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=ENLK

Gulfport Energy

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma headquartered Gulfport Energy Corp.'s stock jumped 5.12%, finishing yesterday's session at $9.65 with a total trading volume of 3.52 million shares. The stock is trading below their 50-day moving average by 5.28%. Shares of the Company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the US, have an RSI of 45.24.

On March 21st, 2018, Gulfport Energy announced that Deborah G. Adams has been appointed to its Board of Directors. Ms. Adams has also been appointed to serve on the Board's Audit Committee and Compensation Committee. Get access to our top-rated research, including the free report on GPOR at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=GPOR

Occidental Petroleum

Shares in Houston, Texas headquartered Occidental Petroleum Corp. ended the session 2.87% higher at $64.96. The stock recorded a trading volume of 7.79 million shares, which was above its three months average volume of 4.92 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 1.85% over the past year. The stock is trading 1.27% below its 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Occidental Petroleum, which together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the US and internationally, have an RSI of 45.00. Subscribe for a free membership and our report on OXY click at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=OXY

Enterprise Products Partners

At the closing bell on Thursday, Houston, Texas headquartered Enterprise Products Partners L.P.'s stock climbed 1.75%, finishing at $24.48. A total volume of 3.54 million shares was traded. The Company's shares are trading 6.42% below their 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of the Company, which provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products, have an RSI of 39.77.

On March 15th, 2018, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) said that revisions announced that day by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission ("FERC") with regard to its 2005 policy for recovery of income taxes are not expected to have a material impact to the earnings and cash flow of EPD. According to the FERC, it would revise its 2005 Policy Statement for Recovery of Income Tax costs so that it no longer will allow interstate pipelines owned by master limited partnerships to recover an income tax allowance in the cost of service. To get free access to your research report on EPD, sign up at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=EPD

--

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit

https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stock-review-for-oil-and-gas-investors----enlink-midstream-partners-gulfport-energy-occidental-petroleum-and-enterprise-products-partners-300622505.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities