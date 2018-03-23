Stock Review for Personal Products Investors -- Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Herbalife, and Kimberly-Clark

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on PG, UN, HLF, and KMB which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. WallStEquities.com draws investors' attention to the Personal Products industry, which consists of companies engaged in the manufacturing of toiletries, personal hygienic products, and birth control products. In this morning's lineup we have these four stocks: The Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE: PG), Unilever N.V. (NYSE: UN), Herbalife Ltd (NYSE: HLF), and Kimberly-Clark Corp. (NYSE: KMB). All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below. www.wallstequities.com/registration

Procter & Gamble

On Thursday, shares in Cincinnati, Ohio-based The Procter & Gamble Co. recorded a trading volume of 10.45 million shares, which was higher than their three months average volume of 9.62 million shares. The stock ended the day at $76.41, declining 0.82% from the last trading session. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 8.29%. Furthermore, shares of the Company, which provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the US, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, Asia/Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, Middle-East, and Africa, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 26.77.

On February 28th, 2018, research firm Berenberg initiated a 'Sell' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $78.50 per share.

On March 13th, 2018, Procter & Gamble (PG) announced that it has resolved its patent infringement dispute with Ranir, LLC regarding the latter's tooth whitening strip products in the US and Canada. This dispute was based on PG's significant patent portfolio relating to tooth whitening, including patents that had been previously litigated and an extensive portfolio of newer patents also relating to tooth whitening technology and strips. As part of the settlement, Ranir acquired rights to PG patents under commercial terms that are confidential.

Unilever

Rotterdam, the Netherlands headquartered Unilever N.V.'s stock rose slightly by 0.19%, finishing yesterday's session at $53.18. A total volume of 1.66 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 1.64 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 0.76% in the last month and 6.08% over the past year. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 3.14%. Additionally, shares of Unilever, which operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide, have an RSI of 43.38.

On February 28th, 2018, Unilever and Unilever PLC filed their Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31st, 2017 with the US SEC.

On March 19th, 2018, research firm Goldman upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Sell' to 'Neutral'.

Herbalife

Shares in Los Angeles, California headquartered Herbalife Ltd ended the session 0.36% lower at $97.53. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1.05 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 17.59% in the last month, 43.30% over the previous three months, and 74.60% over the past year. The stock is trading 14.85% above its 50-day moving average and 32.93% above its 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Herbalife, which develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, EMEA region, and Asia/Pacific, have an RSI of 67.68.

On March 06th, 2018, research firm Citigroup upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Neutral' to 'Buy'.

On March 21st, 2018, Herbalife announced that it is hosting more than 2,500 top independent Herbalife distributor leaders from around the world for several days of education and training in Los Angeles, where the Company was founded in 1980. Education and training sessions will be conducted by global leaders and the Company's senior executives, keynoted by CEO Rich Goudis, on Friday.

Kimberly-Clark

At the closing bell on Thursday, Dallas, Texas headquartered Kimberly-Clark Corp.'s stock declined slightly by 0.85%, finishing at $107.48. A total volume of 2.22 million shares was traded. The Company's shares are trading 5.84% below their 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Kimberly-Clark have an RSI of 33.06.

On March 01st, 2018, Kimberly-Clark announced that it has won a 2018 Climate Leadership Award for Excellence in the Greenhouse Gas Management (Goal Setting) category - the second

Climate Leadership Award in two years. In a separate event earlier this week, the Company was also honored with a Smart Energy Decisions Innovation Award for its programs focused on creating a culture of energy conservation at its manufacturing sites.

