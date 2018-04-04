Stock Review for Rental & Leasing Services Investors -- Avis Budget, Hertz Global, Rent-A-Center, and United Rentals

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on CAR, HTZ, RCII, and URI which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. WallStEquities.com has initiated research coverage on Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR), Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTZ), Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII), and United Rentals Inc. (NYSE: URI). Industries in the Rental and Leasing Services subsector include establishments that provide a wide array of tangible goods, such as automobiles, computers, consumer goods, and industrial machinery and equipment, to customers in return for a periodic rental or lease payment. All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below.

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Avis Budget Group

On Tuesday, shares in Parsippany, New Jersey headquartered Avis Budget Group Inc. recorded a trading volume of 2.15 million shares. The stock ended the day at $48.24, rising 4.21% from the last trading session. The Company's shares have advanced 5.93% in the past month, 9.94% in the previous three months, and 63.08% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 6.83% and 25.14%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Avis Budget, which together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 54.79. Get the full research report on CAR for free by clicking below at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=CAR

Hertz Global Holdings

Estero, Florida headquartered Hertz Global Holdings Inc.'s stock jumped 4.58%, finishing yesterday's session at $20.34 with a total trading volume of 1.82 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 8.83% in the last month and 15.96% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 2.48%. Additionally, shares of Hertz Global, which operates as an airport general use vehicle rental company, have an RSI of 50.68.

On March 28th, 2018, Hertz Global has announced that Hertz Asia has launched Hertz Chauffeur website to make it easier for customers, including travel agents, to book chauffeur services and airport or city transfers. Hertz Chauffeur is now available for bookings in Brunei, China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, Singapore, Sri Lanka, and Thailand. Customers booking online between now and June 30th, 2018 can enjoy discounted rates when they quote PC# 204306 under "PC Code". Get access to our top-rated research, including the free report on HTZ at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=HTZ

Rent-A-Center

Shares in Plano, Texas headquartered Rent-A-Center Inc. ended the session 7.45% higher at $9.37. The stock recorded a trading volume of 3.82 million shares, which was above its three months average volume of 1.69 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 28.36% in the last month and 5.64% over the past year. The stock is trading 1.44% above its 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Rent-A-Center, which together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis, have an RSI of 59.95.

On March 07th, 2018, Rent-A-Center announced that it is reducing its headcount by approximately 250 positions, representing approximately 25% of its corporate office workforce in Plano, Texas, effective that day. This initiative is intended to better align the Company's organizational structure with its operations under its strategic plan to drive $65 million to $85 million of annualized cost savings opportunities. Click here to subscribe for a free membership which welcomes you with our report on RCII at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=RCII

United Rentals

At the closing bell on Tuesday, Stamford, Connecticut headquartered United Rentals Inc.'s stock rose 1.74%, finishing at $169.50. A total volume of 1.34 million shares was traded. The Company's shares have gained 35.55% over the past year. The stock is trading 15.36% above its 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of United Rentals, which through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company, have an RSI of 40.99.

On March 08th, 2018, United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Matthew Flannery as President of the Company, in addition to his responsibilities as COO. Michael Kneeland, who became President and CEO in 2008, will continue to lead the Company as its CEO. To get free access to your research report on URI, sign up at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=URI

--

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stock-review-for-rental--leasing-services-investors----avis-budget-hertz-global-rent-a-center-and-united-rentals-300624161.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities