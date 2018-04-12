Stock Review for Semiconductor's Investors -- Cree, Daqo New Energy, eMagin, and Xcerra

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on CREE, DQ, EMAN, and XCRA which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. The Edge Market reported that the global Semiconductor industry is estimated to grow at a slower but healthy rate of 8% to 12%, according to Semiconductor Equipment and Materials International. The report further noted that it was in comparison with the 21.6% year-on-year growth seen in the global semiconductor market last year, which posted sales of US$412.2 billion. Today, WallStEquities.com recalls the performance of four stocks in the Semiconductor Equipment and Materials space: Cree Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE), Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ), eMagin Corp. (NYSE AMER: EMAN), and Xcerra Corp. (NASDAQ: XCRA). All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below.

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Cree Inc.

On Wednesday, shares North Carolina headquartered Cree Inc. recorded a trading volume of 1.41 million shares. The stock ended the day at $41.52, declining 1.98% from the last trading session. The Company's shares have advanced 15.27% in the previous three months and 66.15% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 8.01% and 28.35%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Cree, which provides lighting-class LED, lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency applications in the US, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 57.98. Get the full research report on CREE for free by clicking below at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=CREE

Daqo New Energy

China headquartered Daqo New Energy Corp.'s stock saw a decline of 2.95%, finishing yesterday's session at $59.26. A total volume of 497,818 shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 399,060 shares. The Company's shares have gained 25.87% in the last month and 195.27% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 15.33% and 46.61%, respectively. Additionally, shares of Daqo New Energy, which together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in China, have an RSI of 65.23.

On March 16th, 2018, Daqo New Energy ("DQ") announced the filing of its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31st, 2017, which contains the Company's audited consolidated financial statements, with the SEC. The annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed on and downloaded from the SEC's website or under the investor relations section of DQ's website. Get access to our top-rated research, including the free report on DQ at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=DQ

eMagin

Shares in New York headquartered eMagin Corp. ended the session 3.39% higher at $1.52. The stock recorded a trading volume of 31,994 shares. The Company's shares have gained 1.67% in the last month. The stock is trading 2.49% above its 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of eMagin, which designs, develops, manufactures, and markets OLED on silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products, have an RSI of 53.59.

On March 28th, 2018, eMagin announced its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31st, 2017. For Q4 2017, revenues were $6.4 million, overall gross margin was 28% on gross profit of $1.8 million, and operating loss was $1.6 million. For the full year, revenues were $22.0 million, gross margin was 23% on gross profit of $5.1 million, and operating loss was $8.7 million. Click here to subscribe for a free membership which welcomes you with our report on EMAN at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=EMAN

Xcerra

At the closing bell on Wednesday, Massachusetts headquartered Xcerra Corp.'s stock rose slightly by 0.67%, finishing at $12.02. A total volume of 966,453 shares was traded. The Company's shares have gained 4.80% in the last month, 20.08% over the previous three months, and 24.82% over the past year. The stock is trading 13.02% and 20.11% above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively. Additionally, shares of Xcerra have an RSI of 68.70.

On March 21st, 2018, research firm B. Riley FBR, Inc. Resumed its 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $15 per share.

On March 26th, 2018, Xcerra announced that it has entered into a preferred supplier agreement with Elmos, a supplier of semiconductor and sensor devices to the Automotive industry. Under the terms of the multiyear agreement, Xcerra will be the exclusive supplier of semiconductor testers to Elmos, except in the rare case the test requirements cannot be supported by the former. To get free access to your research report on XCRA, sign up at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=XCRA

--

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stock-review-for-semiconductors-investors----cree-daqo-new-energy-emagin-and-xcerra-300628740.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities