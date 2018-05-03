Stock Review for Semiconductor's Investors -- Inphi, Integrated Device Technology, Intel, and Kopin

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Inphi

On Wednesday, shares in California headquartered Inphi Corp. recorded a trading volume of 1.03 million shares. The stock ended the day at $31.86, rising 4.66% from the last trading session. The Company's shares have advanced 6.41% in the past month and 6.66% in the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 5.82%. Furthermore, shares of Inphi, which provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 56.46.

On April 24th, 2018, Inphi announced the financial results for its Q1 ended March 31st, 2018. On a GAAP basis, revenue in Q1 2018 was $60.1 million, gross margin was 54.1%, operating loss was $28.0 million, and net loss was $23.0 million. On a non-GAAP basis, gross margin for the quarter was 66.4%, operating loss was $2.1 million, and net loss was $2.0 million.

On April 25th, 2018, research firm Needham downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Strong Buy' to 'Buy', with a target price of $35 per share.

Integrated Device Technology

San Jose, California headquartered Integrated Device Technology Inc.'s stock rose slightly by 0.92%, finishing yesterday's session at $28.65. A total volume of 1.56 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 1.28 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 23.54% over the past year. The stock is trading below its 200-day moving average by 1.55%. Additionally, shares of the Company, which designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-things end-markets, have an RSI of 41.42.

On April 30th, 2018, Integrated Device Technology announced its results for Q4 and full fiscal year ended April 01st, 2018. For Q4 FY18, revenues totaled $224.6 million, GAAP net income was $20.7 million, and GAAP gross profit was $127.1 million. For the full FY18, revenue was $842.8 million, GAAP net loss was $12.1 million, and GAAP gross profit was $482.3 million.

On May 01st, 2018, research firm Bank of America/ Merrill upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Underperform' to 'Neutral'.

Intel

Shares in California-based Intel Corp. ended the session 1.91% lower at $52.31. The stock recorded a trading volume of 25.72 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 5.15% in the last month, 8.66% over the previous three months, and 41.49% over the past year. The stock is trading 3.19% above its 50-day moving average and 20.07% above its 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Intel, which designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide, have an RSI of 52.98.

On April 26th, 2018, Intel announced that Jim Keller will join as a Senior Vice President. He will lead the Company's silicon engineering, which encompasses system-on-chip development and integration.

On April 27th, 2018, research firm Bernstein upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Underperform' to 'Market Perform'.

Kopin

Yesterday, Westborough, Massachusetts headquartered Kopin Corp.'s stock climbed 1.50%, finishing at $3.38. A total volume of 257,287 shares was traded. The Company's shares have gained 10.82% in the last month and 1.81% over the previous three months. The stock is trading 1.54% above its 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Kopin have an RSI of 57.25.

On May 01st, 2018, Kopin announced plans to report its Q1 2018 financial results on May 08th, 2018, at 8:30 a.m. ET. On the call, President and CEO, Dr. John C.C. Fan, and Treasurer and CFO, Richard Sneider, will discuss the Company's financial results, strategy, and business outlook.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stock-review-for-semiconductors-investors----inphi-integrated-device-technology-intel-and-kopin-300641885.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities