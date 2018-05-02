Stock Review for Semiconductor's Investors -- Oclaro, Photronics, Synopsys, and Teradyne

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Oclaro

On Tuesday, shares in San Jose, California headquartered Oclaro Inc. recorded a trading volume of 1.17 million shares. The stock ended the day at $8.01, rising 1.14% from the last trading session. The Company's shares have advanced 32.62% in the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 0.31%. Furthermore, shares of Oclaro, which designs, manufactures, and markets optical components, modules, and subsystems for the long-haul, metro, and data center markets worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 44.85.

Photronics

Brookfield, Connecticut-based Photronics Inc.'s stock climbed 2.61%, finishing yesterday's session at $7.85 with a total trading volume of 290,215 shares. The stock is trading below their 50-day moving average by 4.66%. Shares of the Company, which together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the US, Europe, and internationally, have an RSI of 46.24.

Synopsys

Shares in Mountain View, California headquartered Synopsys Inc. ended the session 0.65% higher at $86.07. The stock recorded a trading volume of 643,224 shares. The Company's shares have gained 6.56% in the last month and 16.41% over the past year. The stock is trading 1.11% above its 50-day moving average and 2.07% above its 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Synopsys, which provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits, have an RSI of 57.73.

On April 17th, 2018, Synopsys announced the availability of its HAPS®-80 Desktop (HAPS-80D) system for mid-range system-on-chip prototyping. The Synopsys HAPS-80D system builds on the HAPS-80 prototyping family, with more than 1,500 systems deployed. HAPS-80D delivers out-of-the-box, high-performance prototyping with built-in interfaces for immediate design interaction to accelerate software development and system validation.

Teradyne

At the closing bell on Tuesday, North Reading, Massachusetts headquartered Teradyne Inc.'s stock rose 2.95%, finishing at $33.51. A total volume of 4.89 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 3.08 million shares. The Company's shares are trading 18.09% below their 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Teradyne, which designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide, have an RSI of 26.40.

On April 25th, 2018, Teradyne and the shareholders of Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) announced the acquisition of privately held MiR of Odense, Denmark for €121 million ($148 million) net of cash acquired plus €101 million ($124 million at current exchange rate) if certain performance targets are met extending through 2020. MiR is a leading supplier of collaborative autonomous mobile robots for industrial applications.

On April 26th, 2018, research firm Robert W. Baird upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Neutral' to 'Outperform'.

