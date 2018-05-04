Stock Review for Semiconductor's Investors -- Semtech, Skyworks Solutions, Tower Semiconductor, and Xilinx

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Semtech

On Thursday, shares in Camarillo, California headquartered Semtech Corp. recorded a trading volume of 543,999 shares. The stock ended the day at $40.55, rising slightly by 0.75% from the last trading session. The Company's shares have advanced 1.37% in the past month, 13.74% in the previous three months, and 20.33% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 4.43% and 8.18%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Semtech, which designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 50.91.

On April 04th, 2018, research firm Piper Jaffray upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Neutral' to 'Overweight'.

On May 02nd, 2018, Semtech announced that it has acquired substantially all the assets of IC Interconnect, Inc., a privately-held, US-based company that provides contract wafer bumping and related services to the Electronics industry. The acquisition is expected to add 42 employees located in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Skyworks Solutions

Woburn, Massachusetts headquartered Skyworks Solutions Inc.'s stock rose slightly by 0.97%, finishing yesterday's session at $92.25. A total volume of 3.30 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 2.31 million shares. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 9.49%. Additionally, shares of Skyworks Solutions, which together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide, have an RSI of 42.42.

On May 02nd, 2018, research firm Robert W. Baird initiated an 'Outperform' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $125 per share.

Tower Semiconductor

Shares in Migdal Haemek, Israel headquartered Tower Semiconductor Ltd ended the session flat at $26.72. The stock recorded a trading volume of 342,216 shares. The Company's shares have gained 25.68% over the past year. The stock is trading 5.54% below its 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Tower Semiconductor, which manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the US, Japan, Asia, and Europe, have an RSI of 45.95.

On April 11th, 2018, Tower Semiconductor announced that it will issue its Q1 2018 earnings release on May 07th, 2018. The Company will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time that same day to discuss the results and the Company's Q2 2018 guidance.

Xilinx

At the closing bell on Thursday, San Jose, California headquartered Xilinx Inc.'s stock climbed 1.07%, finishing at $65.82. A total volume of 1.83 million shares was traded. The Company's shares have gained 5.13% over the past year. The stock is trading 5.00% below its 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Xilinx, which designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide, have an RSI of 44.08.

On April 06th, 2018, research firm JP Morgan downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Neutral' to 'Underweight'.

On April 25th, 2018, Xilinx's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per outstanding share of common stock, an increase from the current dividend of $0.35 per share. The dividend will be payable on June 04th, 2018, to all stockholders of record at the close of business on May 15th, 2018.

