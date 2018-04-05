Stock Review for Shipping's Investors -- Navios Maritime Acquisition, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Euronav, and GasLog

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Navios Maritime Acquisition

On Wednesday, shares in Monaco-based Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp. recorded a trading volume of 312,618 shares. The stock ended the day at $0.76, declining 1.30% from the last trading session. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 7.59%. Furthermore, shares of the Company, which provides marine transportation services worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 37.86.

On March 26th, 2018, Navios Maritime Acquisition (NNA) announced that it has agreed to sell the Nave Galactic, a 2009-built VLCC of 297,168 dwt, to Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P. for $44.5 million. NAA also agreed to extend the charter rate backstop of the Shinyo Kannika to the Nave Galactic. Get the full research report on NNA for free by clicking below at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=NNA

Eagle Bulk Shipping

Stamford, Connecticut headquartered Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.'s stock rose slightly by 0.63%, finishing yesterday's session at $4.81 with a total trading volume of 290,841 shares. The Company's shares have gained 6.89% over the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 2.98%. Additionally, shares of the Company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide, have an RSI of 39.48. Get access to our top-rated research, including the free report on EGLE at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=EGLE

Euronav

Shares in Antwerp, Belgium headquartered Euronav N.V. ended the session flat at $8.25. The stock recorded a trading volume of 467,390 shares. The Company's shares have gained 4.43% over the past year. The stock is trading 0.66% above its 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Euronav, which owns, operates, and manages a fleet of vessels for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products, have an RSI of 47.06. To subscribe for a free membership, which welcomes you with our report on EURN, click at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=EURN

GasLog

At the closing bell on Wednesday, Monaco-based GasLog Ltd's stock dropped slightly by 0.90%, finishing at $16.45. A total volume of 225,928 shares was traded. The Company's shares have gained 5.79% over the past year. The stock is trading 7.76% below its 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of GasLog, which operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas carriers providing support to international energy companies, have an RSI of 42.78.

On March 13th, 2018, GasLog (GLOG) and GasLog Partners L.P. (GLOP) announced an Investor Day presentation, to be held on April 10th, 2018, at The Pierre Hotel in New York, NY. Registration for lunch is at 12:00 p.m. ET; the event is from 1:00 p.m. ET to 4:00 p.m. ET. Senior management from GLOG and GLOP will present an update on the outlook for the LNG and LNG shipping markets, company fundamentals, and growth strategy. The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session.

On March 23rd, 2018, research firm JP Morgan downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Neutral' to 'Underweight'. To get free access to your research report on GLOG, sign up at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=GLOG

--

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit

https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stock-review-for-shippings-investors----navios-maritime-acquisition-eagle-bulk-shipping-euronav-and-gaslog-300624895.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities

Related Links

http://www.wallstequities.com

