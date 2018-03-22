Stock Review for Silver's Investors -- Coeur Mining, Endeavour Silver, First Majestic Silver, and Fortuna Silver Mines

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on CDE, EXK, AG, and FSM which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. Today, WallStEquities.com scans Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE: CDE), Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK), First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG), and Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM). According to an article on 24/7 Wall St., proper asset allocation should always include a single-digit percentage holding of precious metals like Silver and gold. Not only do they hedge over the long-term, they can really help if the market does go into correction or bear market mode, as they tend to trade inverse to markets. All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below. www.wallstequities.com/registration

Coeur Mining

On Wednesday, shares in Illinois headquartered Coeur Mining Inc. recorded a trading volume of 4.42 million shares, which was higher than their three months average volume of 3.35 million shares. The stock ended the day at $7.78, up 5.28% from the last trading session. The Company's shares have advanced 1.43% in the previous three months. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 3.31%. Furthermore, shares of Coeur Mining have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 45.36.

On March 07th, 2018, research firm Canaccord Genuity downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Buy' to 'Hold'.

On March 08th, 2018, Coeur Mining announced that it has commenced production at its high-grade Silvertip mine in British Columbia, Canada, following the successful commissioning of mill operations. Ramp-up of production is now slightly ahead of schedule, with mill throughput expected to steadily increase throughout the remainder of the year from an estimated 250 tonnes per day ("tpd") in April to 750 tpd by year-end.

Endeavour Silver

Canada headquartered Endeavour Silver Corp.'s stock jumped 6.87%, finishing yesterday's session at $2.49. A total volume of 3.50 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 1.32 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 13.18% in the last month and 4.18% over the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 5.38% and 0.99%, respectively. Additionally, shares of Endeavour Silver have an RSI of 57.98.

On February 26th, 2018, Endeavour Silver announced its results for Q4 quarter and year ended December 31st, 2017. For Q4 2017, net earnings were $2.7 million, EBITDA was $6.9 million, and silver production was 1,436,962 oz. For the full year, net earnings were $9.7 million, EBITDA was $25.6 million, and silver production was 4,919,788 oz.



www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=EXK



First Majestic Silver

Shares in Canada headquartered First Majestic Silver Corp. ended the session 6.42% higher at $6.13. The stock recorded a trading volume of 3.78 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 10.45% in the last month. The stock is trading 1.00% above its 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of the Company have an RSI of 54.62.

On February 28th, 2018, First Majestic Silver announced its consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31st, 2017. For Q4 2017, revenues totaled $61.2 million, and mine operating earnings were $1.4 million. For the full year, revenues totaled $252.3 million, and mine operating earnings totaled $16.0 million. The Company also realized an average silver price of $16.61 per ounce in the fourth quarter, and an average silver price of $17.12 per ounce in 2017.

Fortuna Silver Mines

On Wednesday, Canada headquartered Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.'s stock rose 6.57%, finishing at $5.03. A total volume of 1.42 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 946,110 shares. The Company's shares have gained 12.53% in the last month. The stock is trading 6.08% and 7.59% above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively. Additionally, shares of the Company have an RSI of 62.23.

On March 15th, 2018, Fortuna Silver Mines reported its Q4 2017 and full-year consolidated financial results. For Q4 2017, sales were $75.4 million, net income was $34.1 million, and adjusted EBITDA was $34.9 million. For the full year, sales were $268.1 million, net income was $66.3 million, and adjusted EBITDA was $122.0 million.

