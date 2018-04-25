Stock Review for Technical & System Software's Investors -- ACI Worldwide, Autodesk, Hortonworks, and Infosys

ACI Worldwide

On Tuesday, shares in Naples, Florida headquartered ACI Worldwide Inc. recorded a trading volume of 292,620 shares. The stock ended the day at $24.23, declining slightly by 0.78% from the last trading session. The Company's shares have advanced 0.41% in the past month, 5.53% in the previous three months, and 12.86% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 4.12%. Furthermore, shares of ACI Worldwide, which provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 46.15.

On April 20th, 2018, ACI Worldwide announced that it will report its financial results for Q1 2018 on May 10th, 2018. Management will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. EST that same day to discuss the results. A real-time audio broadcast of the teleconference will be available on the Company's website under the Investor Relation section. Get the full research report on ACIW for free by clicking below at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=ACIW

Autodesk

San Rafael, California headquartered Autodesk Inc.'s stock saw a decline of 4.26%, finishing yesterday's session at $123.68. A total volume of 2.50 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 2.43 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 4.17% over the previous three months and 37.21% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 6.05%. Additionally, shares of Autodesk, which operates as a design software and services company worldwide, have an RSI of 43.40. Get access to our top-rated research, including the free report on ADSK at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=ADSK

Hortonworks

Shares in Santa Clara, California headquartered Hortonworks Inc. ended the session 4.86% lower at $17.03. The stock recorded a trading volume of 904,370 shares, which was above its three months average volume of 847,660 shares. The Company's shares have gained 68.45% over the past year. The stock is trading 4.33% below its 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Hortonworks, which provides data management platforms, services, and solutions in North America, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and Latin America, have an RSI of 35.86.

On April 11th, 2018, research firm Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated a 'Neutral' rating on the Company's stock.

On April 19th, 2018, Hortonworks announced that it will report the results for its Q1 ended March 31st, 2018 on May 08th, 2018. The executive management team will host a conference call that same day beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results and business highlights. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available under the Investor Relation section on the Company's website. Click here to subscribe for a free membership which welcomes you with our report on HDP at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=HDP

Infosys

At the closing bell on Tuesday, Bengaluru, India headquartered Infosys Ltd's stock dropped 1.89%, finishing at $17.09. A total volume of 9.70 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 6.32 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 18.43% over the past year. The stock is trading 6.01% above its 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Infosys, which together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally, have an RSI of 44.27.

On April 06th, 2018, research firm Berenberg initiated a 'Sell' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $14 per share.

On April 13th, 2018, Infosys announced a definitive agreement to acquire WONGDOODY, a US-based, full-service creative and consumer insights agency. The acquisition is expected to close during Q1 FY19, subject to customary closing conditions. To get free access to your research report on INFY, sign up at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=INFY

--

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stock-review-for-technical--system-softwares-investors----aci-worldwide-autodesk-hortonworks-and-infosys-300636189.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities