Stock Review for Utilities Investors -- Exelon, NiSource, NorthWestern, and NRG Energy

Exelon

Chicago, Illinois headquartered Exelon Corp.'s stock finished Monday's session 0.10% lower at $38.59 with a total trading volume of 3.83 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 3.04% in the past month, 1.05% in the previous three months, and 6.40% over the past year. The stock is trading 2.25% above its 50-day moving average and 0.30% above its 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Exelon, which engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the US and Canada, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 56.81.

On March 29th, 2018, research firm Goldman upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Sell' to 'Neutral'.

On March 29th, 2018, Exelon Generation, a subsidiary of Exelon, announced that it has filed with the ISO New England Inc. to retire Mystic Generating Station's Units 7, 8, 9, and the Jet unit on June 01st, 2022. Absent any regulatory reforms to properly value reliability and regional fuel security, these units will not participate in the Forward Capacity Auction scheduled for February 2019.

NiSource

On Monday, shares in Merrillville, Indiana headquartered NiSource Inc. recorded a trading volume of 3.82 million shares. The stock ended the session 0.41% lower at $24.15. The Company's shares have advanced 4.64% in the last month and 1.30% over the past year. The stock is trading 2.81% above its 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of NiSource, which operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the US, have an RSI of 60.86.

On March 27th, 2018, research firm Citigroup downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Buy' to 'Neutral'.

On March 27th, 2018, NiSource's Board of Directors declared a quarterly common dividend payment of 19.5 cents per share, payable on May 18th, 2018, to shareholders of record as of April 30th, 2018.

NorthWestern

Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based NorthWestern Corp.'s shares closed the day 0.13% lower at $53.82. The stock recorded a trading volume of 297,530 shares. The Company's shares have gained 5.76% in the last month. The stock is trading 3.23% above its 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of NorthWestern, which provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, have an RSI of 61.28.

On April 04th, 2018, NorthWestern, d/b/a NorthWestern Energy, announced plans to issue a news release detailing its financial results for the quarter ending March 31st, 2018, on the evening of April 24th, 2018, after the NYSE closes. The Company will host an investor conference call and webcast on April 25th, 2018, at 3:30 p.m. ET to review its results.

NRG Energy

Shares in Princeton, New Jersey headquartered NRG Energy Inc. finished 1.90% higher at $30.53. The stock recorded a trading volume of 5.07 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 3.14% in the last month, 6.27% in the previous three months, and 61.53% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 9.61% and 17.80%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of NRG Energy, which together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the US, have an RSI of 62.59.

On March 21st, 2018, NRG Energy announced that it has repriced its $1.872 billion Term Loan B due June 2023. The transaction will reduce the interest rate margin on the term loan by 50 basis points to LIBOR +175 basis points and also reduce the LIBOR floor to 0.00%. As a result, the Company expects interest savings over the remaining life of the loan to total approximately $47 million. Expected annualized interest savings are estimated to be approximately $9 million.

