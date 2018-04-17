Stock Review for Waste Management's Investors -- Darling Ingredients, Republic Services, Waste Connections, and Waste Management

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Darling Ingredients

On Monday, shares in Irving, Texas headquartered Darling Ingredients Inc. recorded a trading volume of 1.40 million shares, which was higher than their three months average volume of 988,180 shares. The stock ended the day at $17.15, rising 1.30% from the last trading session. The Company's shares have advanced 15.96% over the past year. The stock is trading below its 200-day moving average by 1.49%. Furthermore, shares of Darling Ingredients, which develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 45.44. Get the full research report on DAR for free by clicking below at:

Republic Services

Phoenix, Arizona-based Republic Services Inc.'s stock rose slightly by 0.15%, finishing yesterday's session at $65.62 with a total trading volume of 1.71 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 5.52% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 0.15%. Additionally, shares of Republic Services, which together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the US and Puerto Rico, have an RSI of 44.03.

On April 11th, 2018, research firm Raymond James downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Strong Buy' to 'Market Perform'. Get access to our top-rated research, including the free report on RSG at:

Waste Connections

Shares in Vaughan, Canada-based Waste Connections Inc. ended the session 0.87% higher at $73.33. The stock recorded a trading volume of 581,455 shares. The Company's shares have gained 3.41% over the previous three months and 25.71% over the past year. The stock is trading 2.88% above its 50-day moving average and 6.15% above its 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Waste Connections, which provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the US and Canada, have an RSI of 60.77.

On April 02nd, 2018, Waste Connections announced that it will report its financial results for Q1 2018 after the close of the stock market on May 02nd, 2018. The Company will be hosting an investor conference call related to this release on May 03rd, 2018, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The call will also be broadcast live and can be accessed on the Company's website. Click here to subscribe for a free membership which welcomes you with our report on WCN at:

Waste Management

At the closing bell on Monday, Houston, Texas headquartered Waste Management Inc.'s stock climbed slightly by 0.37%, finishing at $83.38. A total volume of 2.37 million shares was traded. The Company's shares have gained 15.77% over the past year. The stock is trading 2.87% above its 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Waste Management, which through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America, have an RSI of 46.39.

On March 20th, 2018, Waste Management announced that it will release its Q1 2018 financial results before the opening of the market on April 20th, 2018. Following the release, the Company will host its investor conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed by selecting "Events & Presentations" under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. To get free access to your research report on WM, sign up at:

