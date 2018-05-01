CHICAGO, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for L, MCD, MPC, SHOP, and TWTR.
Click a link below then choose between a stock score report or an in-depth options trade idea report.
- L: Click here to get a report on Loews Corporation
- MCD: Click here to get a report on McDonalds
- MPC: Click here to get a report on Marathon Petroleum
- SHOP: Click here to get a report on Shopify
- TWTR: Click here to get a report on Twitter
Stock Report - Measures a stock's suitability for investment with a proprietary scoring system combining short and long-term technical factors with Wall Street's opinion including a 12-month price forecast.
Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading strategies. The report shows all vital aspects of each option trade idea for each stock.
(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)
Want a report on any stock you choose? https://www.investorsobserver.com/pr-user-choice-lp/
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stock-score-reports-and-option-trade-ideas-released-for-trending-stocks-including-marathon-petroleum-300639773.html
SOURCE InvestorsObserver
Share this article