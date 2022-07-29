Stock Video Market Size to grow by USD 275.41 million, Increasing Usage of Stock Videos for Web Series & Short Films to Upheave Growth - Technavio

Jul 29, 2022, 01:35 ET
NEW YORK, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The stock video market size is set to grow by USD 275.41 million from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 7.31% according to the latest market forecast report by Technavio. Technavio categorizes the stock video market as a part of the global publishing market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the stock video market during the forecast period.
The report also covers the following areas:
The stock video market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as the expansion of product portfolios by extending the stock video content offerings to compete in the market. Adobe Inc., Can Stock Photo Inc., Depositphotos Inc., Dissolve Inc., Dreamstime.com LLC, Eezy Inc., Envato Pty Ltd., Fiverr International Ltd., Footage Firm Inc., Getty Images Inc., Inmagine Group, Lightstock LLC, Nimia Inc., Oxford Media Solutions Ltd., PA Group Ltd., Pexels GmbH, PIXTA Inc., Pond5 Inc., Science Photo Library Ltd., and Shutterstock Inc. are some of the major market participants.
- Shutterstock Inc. - The company offers stock video in different categories such as technology, people, slow motion, and others.
- Drivers - Benefits of using stock videos for visual content creation, increasing use of stock videos for web series and short films & growing use of social media platforms will offer immense growth opportunities.
- Challenges - The key challenges to the global industrial market growth is the high price of stock videos. The licenses for high-quality stock videos usually have a high price.
- Application
- Editorial
- Commercial
- Revenue Generating Segment - The stock video market share growth by editorial segment for revenue generation. Editorial applications of stock videos include their use in news media, video documentaries, personal blogs, and other non-commercial purposes. Many news organizations across the world, such as BBC and Guardian News & Media Ltd., often use stock videos in their news feeds to illustrate a story, event, or news development. Furthermore, the rise in the use of stock videos for editorial applications is expected to fuel the growth of the segment in the forecast years.
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- The Middle East And Africa
- South America
- Regional Analysis - 52% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for stock videos in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The presence of a large number of vendors such as Adobe, Can Stock Photo Inc., Footage Firm, Getty Images, Shutterstock, and others will facilitate the stock video market growth in North America over the forecast period.
The competitive scenario provided in the Stock Video Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
- The stock images market share is expected to increase to USD 1.34 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.79%.
- The digital publishing market share is projected to increase by USD 105.96 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 13.01%.
|
Stock Video Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 275.41 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
6.52
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 52%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, UK, Germany, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Adobe Inc., Can Stock Photo Inc., Depositphotos Inc., Dissolve Inc., Dreamstime.com LLC, Eezy Inc., Envato Pty Ltd., Fiverr International Ltd., Footage Firm Inc., Getty Images Inc., Inmagine Group, Lightstock LLC, Nimia Inc., Oxford Media Solutions Ltd., PA Group Ltd., Pexels GmbH, PIXTA Inc., Pond5 Inc., Science Photo Library Ltd., and Shutterstock Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
