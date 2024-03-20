Stock Video Market size to grow by USD 319.3 million from 2022 to 2027, The benefits of using stock videos for visual content creation to boost market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The stock video market size is expected to grow by USD 319.3 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 7.65% during the forecast period. The surge in global market growth for visual content creation services is primarily fueled by their myriad benefits. These services offer succinct, yet comprehensive short clips, serving as effective representations for diverse visual content needs such as stock videos. Video producers stand to gain significant time and cost efficiencies by leveraging these readily available assets, sparing them the expenses associated with on-location shoots, equipment procurement, and talent sourcing. With a vast array of shots available, ranging from wide to extreme close-ups, and varying quality levels, including high-definition formats like 2K and 4K, these services cater to the specific requirements of every project. As such, the convenience and versatility they offer are poised to propel market growth in the foreseeable future.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Stock Video Market 2023-2027

Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

Key Segment Analysis

The market is segmented by application (editorial and commercial), image source (macro stock and microstock), and license Model (RM and RF).

The editorial segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The type of content that is not subject to legal rights regarding the granting of licenses for commercial use shall be editorial content. In addition, the sale, promotion, and marketing of businesses or products is not possible through editorial content. Stock video may only be used if the content is intended exclusively to inform, educate, or entertain.

Furthermore, the use of stock video for editorial purposes is used in media such as news reports, documentary films, personal blogs, and other noncommercial uses. An explanatory editorial video, illustrating the issue through an arrangement, is a very important form of editorial stock video. The use of editorial videos to illustrate stories, ideas, or concepts which may be used for illustrative purposes such as highlighting current events and news or human-interest stories is useful in terms of creative expression. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View the PDF Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

By geography, the market is segmented by North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

North America is estimated to contribute 51% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. One of the main drivers for growing the market for stock videos in the region is the presence of many video streaming sites based in this region. There are multiple stocks of video footage for different categories, like nature, business, sports, and lifestyle, available on these platforms. In addition, the strong entertainment industry in the USA is a major factor that has contributed significantly to the region's success in the stock video market.

For example, the epicenter of the global film and television industry is Hollywood, a town in Los Angeles, USA. The American market dominance in video stock continues to grow because of technological progress in the country. Furthermore, the development of high-quality cameras, software to edit the video, and Visual Effects technology has made it possible for US content creators to make videos that are both visually appealing and professionally produced. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Key Companies

The stock video market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including Adobe Inc., Alamy Ltd., Can Stock Photo Inc., Canva Pty Ltd., Depositphotos Inc., Dissolve Inc., Dreamstime, Eezy Inc., Envato Pty Ltd., Footage Firm Inc., Freepik Co. S.L, Getty Images Holdings Inc., Inmagine Lab Pte. Ltd., Lightstock LLC, Nimia Inc., Oxford Media Solutions Ltd., Pixabay GmbH, PIXTA Inc., Pond5 Inc., Science Photo Library Ltd., Shutterstock Inc., Thomson Reuters Corp., and WeVideo Inc.

View the PDF Sample Report.

Analyst Review

The stock video market has emerged as a transformative force in the realm of visual content creation, catering to a diverse array of industries and individuals seeking high-quality footage for their projects. This market encompasses a wide range of factors that influence its dynamics, from technological advancements to regulatory frameworks and emerging trends. Let's delve into the intricate landscape of the stock video market, exploring its growth drivers, challenges, and future prospects.

The global stock video market is defined by its expansive scope, catering to the needs of filmmakers, television producers, advertisers, and social media content creators. With the rise of drones and advancements in filmmaking technology, the demand for 4K aerial stock footage has surged, driving market growth. However, challenges such as copyright infringement issues and stringent regulations pose restraints to the market's expansion.

Key factors influencing the stock video market include the proliferation of social media platforms, the increasing demand for visual content in advertising, and the growth of industries such as television and filmmaking. Additionally, emerging regions present untapped opportunities for market players to expand their presence and tap into new consumer bases.

Leading companies in the stock video market, such as Dronebase Inc. and Inmagine Group, dominate the industry with their vast repositories of footage and innovative solutions. These companies continuously launch new services, form strategic partnerships, and expand their business operations to maintain their competitive edge.

The stock video market is poised for rapid growth, fueled by the rising demand for short clips, historical footage, and live reality television shows. With the forecasted period indicating exponential expansion, key players are focusing on product benchmarking, SWOT analysis, and market segmentation to capitalize on growth opportunities.

In conclusion, the stock video market represents a dynamic ecosystem driven by technological advancements, evolving consumer preferences, and industry trends. As demand for visual content continues to soar across various sectors, the market is primed for sustained growth and innovation. By leveraging strategic partnerships, embracing emerging technologies, and adhering to regulatory standards, stakeholders can unlock the full potential of this burgeoning market.

View the PDF Sample Report.

Market Overview

The Stock Video Market is influenced by various factors affecting consumption trends, market rankings, and product launches. Partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions play pivotal roles in shaping this dynamic industry. Company profiles offer insight into key players, their strategies, and market positioning. With an overview of the companies involved, consumers gain valuable context on the market landscape. Additionally, the emergence of new movies drives demand for stock video content, creating opportunities for growth and innovation. As the market continues to evolve, understanding these interconnected elements becomes essential for stakeholders navigating this competitive landscape.

View the PDF Sample Report.

Related Reports:

The stock images market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.08% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,493.92 million.

The digital educational publishing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.13% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 14,059.19 million.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Landscape

3 Sizing

4 Historic Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Segmentations

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Vendor Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio