Stock Video Market size to increase by USD 275.41 Mn | Driven by benefits of using stock videos for visual content creation | Technavio

Vendor Landscape

The global stock video market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The market is characterized by the presence of a significant number of vendors. All the leading companies compete to increase their footprint in the global stock video market. The competition in the market is expected to intensify during the forecast period due to the growth in technological innovations. Vendors are majorly focusing on broadening their portfolios by expanding their stock video content offerings. They are also focusing on new partnerships to gain competitive advantages over their rivals.

Technavio identifies Adobe Inc., Can Stock Photo Inc., Depositphotos Inc., Dissolve Inc., Dreamstime.com LLC, Eezy Inc., Envato Pty Ltd., Fiverr International Ltd., Footage Firm Inc., Getty Images Inc., Inmagine Group, Lightstock LLC, Nimia Inc., Oxford Media Solutions Ltd., PA Group Ltd., Pexels GmbH, PIXTA Inc., Pond5 Inc., Science Photo Library Ltd., and Shutterstock Inc. as some of the major market participants. Although the benefits of using stock videos for visual content creation, increasing use of stock videos for web series and short films, and the growing use of social media platforms will offer immense growth opportunities, the high price of stock videos, copyright infringement issues related to stock videos, and stringent regulations on the use of stock videos will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Stock Video Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global stock video market is segmented as below:

Application

Editorial



Commercial

The editorial segment will have the largest share of the market. The increasing application of stock videos in news media, video documentaries, personal blogs, and other non-commercial purposes are driving the growth of the editorial segment.

License Model

RM



RF

The RM segment will account for maximum revenue generation in the market. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Image Source

Macrostock



Microstock

The macrostock segment is expected to dominate the global stock video market by the image source. The growth in the demand for crowd-sourced videography and videography marketplaces is driving the growth of the macrostock segment.

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



The Middle East and Africa

and

South America

About 52% of the market growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The high spending capacity of consumers and the presence of several video makers and entertainment service providers are driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, the increasing spending on social media promotions by businesses is contributing to the growth of the stock video market in North America.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our stock video market report covers the following areas:

Stock Video Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the stock video market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the stock video market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Stock Video Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist stock video market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the stock video market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the stock video market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of stock video market vendors

Stock Video Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 275.41 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.52 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 52% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adobe Inc., Can Stock Photo Inc., Depositphotos Inc., Dissolve Inc., Dreamstime.com LLC, Eezy Inc., Envato Pty Ltd., Fiverr International Ltd., Footage Firm Inc., Getty Images Inc., Inmagine Group, Lightstock LLC, Nimia Inc., Oxford Media Solutions Ltd., PA Group Ltd., Pexels GmbH, PIXTA Inc., Pond5 Inc., Science Photo Library Ltd., and Shutterstock Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Image Source



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by License Model



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 10: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 11: Parent market



Exhibit 12: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 13: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 14: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 15: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 17: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 18: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 19: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 20: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 21: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 22: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 23: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 24: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 25: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 26: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 28: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Editorial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30: Chart on Editorial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Editorial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: Chart on Editorial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Editorial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 34: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Image Source

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 39: Chart on Image Source - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Image Source - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Image Source

Exhibit 41: Chart on Comparison by Image Source



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Comparison by Image Source

6.3 Macrostock - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 43: Chart on Macrostock - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Macrostock - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Chart on Macrostock - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Macrostock - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Microstock - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 47: Chart on Microstock - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Microstock - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Microstock - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Microstock - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Image Source

Exhibit 51: Market opportunity by Image Source ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by License Model

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 52: Chart on License Model - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on License Model - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Comparison by License Model

Exhibit 54: Chart on Comparison by License Model



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Comparison by License Model

7.3 RM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 56: Chart on RM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on RM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on RM - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on RM - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 RF - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 60: Chart on RF - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on RF - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on RF - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on RF - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by License Model

Exhibit 64: Market opportunity by License Model ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 65: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 66: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 68: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 90: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 93: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 94: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 96: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 97: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 98: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 102: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 105: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 106: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 109: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 110: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 111: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 112: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 113: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 114: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 115: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 116: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Adobe Inc.

Exhibit 117: Adobe Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Adobe Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Adobe Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 120: Adobe Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Adobe Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 Depositphotos Inc.

Exhibit 122: Depositphotos Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Depositphotos Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Depositphotos Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Dreamstime.com LLC

Exhibit 125: Dreamstime.com LLC - Overview



Exhibit 126: Dreamstime.com LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Dreamstime.com LLC - Key offerings

12.6 Envato Pty Ltd.

Exhibit 128: Envato Pty Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Envato Pty Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Envato Pty Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 Footage Firm Inc.

Exhibit 131: Footage Firm Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Footage Firm Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Footage Firm Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 Getty Images Inc.

Exhibit 134: Getty Images Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Getty Images Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Getty Images Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 137: Getty Images Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 Inmagine Group

Exhibit 138: Inmagine Group - Overview



Exhibit 139: Inmagine Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Inmagine Group - Key offerings

12.10 Lightstock LLC

Exhibit 141: Lightstock LLC - Overview



Exhibit 142: Lightstock LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Lightstock LLC - Key offerings

12.11 Pond5 Inc.

Exhibit 144: Pond5 Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Pond5 Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Pond5 Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 Shutterstock Inc.

Exhibit 147: Shutterstock Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Shutterstock Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Shutterstock Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 150: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 151: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 152: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 153: Research methodology



Exhibit 154: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 155: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 156: List of abbreviations

