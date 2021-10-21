Stock Video Market to grow by USD 204.30 mn from 2021 to 2025|Technavio

The stock video market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The benefits of using stock videos for visual content creation are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the stock video market during the forecast period.

The stock video market covers the following areas:

Stock Video Market Sizing

Stock Video Market Forecast

Stock Video Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Adobe Inc.

Depositphotos Inc.

Dreamstime.com LLC

Envato Pty Ltd.

Footage Firm Inc.

Getty Images Inc.

Inmagine Group

Pond5 Inc.

Shutterstock Inc.

Thomson Reuters Corp.

Stock Video Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.09% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 204.30 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.68 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 55% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, Canada, France, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adobe Inc., Depositphotos Inc., Dreamstime.com LLC, Envato Pty Ltd., Footage Firm Inc., Getty Images Inc., Inmagine Group, Pond5 Inc., Shutterstock Inc., and Thomson Reuters Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

