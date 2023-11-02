Stockbridge completes reorganization and welcomes Korea's NPS as minority interest holder

News provided by

Stockbridge

02 Nov, 2023, 15:30 ET

Minority investment helps facilitate fast-growing firm's reorganization, new growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stockbridge today announced the completion of a strategic reorganization that includes the firm's invitation to the National Pension Service of Korea to become a minority interest holder.

NPS, the world's third-largest pension fund with over $750 billion in assets (as of August 31, 2023), is acquiring a partial interest in San Francisco-based Stockbridge. NPS is investing through a separate account investment program administered by Blue Owl. Berkshire Global Advisors acted as financial advisor to Stockbridge in the transaction.

Concurrent with NPS's investment, Stockbridge reorganized its two business units, Core and Value Advisors (CVA) and its Platform Business, under common ownership and alignment structures. As part of the reorganization, Stockbridge will establish new firm-wide equity and incentive programs for a broad group of senior leadership.     

"NPS is an ideal partner to support the continued growth of our firm,'' said Terry Fancher, Stockbridge's founder and Chief Executive Officer. "NPS' investment in Stockbridge will assist us in completing our corporate reorganization and provide new capital for our continued growth while allowing us to execute independently.''

"As our company grows, we want to continue to retain and attract the best and brightest talent,'' said Sol Raso, Executive Managing Director and Head of Stockbridge's CVA. "This reorganization not only allows our firm to provide better incentives firm-wide, but also, very importantly, positions us to provide further counsel and continue to grow our relationship with our new Partner.''

Stockbridge Overview
Stockbridge is a real estate investment management firm led by seasoned senior professionals averaging 25+ years of real estate industry experience. The firm was founded in 2003 and manages real estate equity investments across the risk spectrum within a variety of investment structures on behalf of U.S. and foreign institutional investors. Stockbridge has approximately $33.8 billion of assets under management (as of June 30, 2023) spanning all major real estate property types, and certain specialty property types with an emphasis on residential and industrial space throughout the United States. The firm has offices in San Francisco, Atlanta, and Chicago.
www.stockbridge.com 

SOURCE Stockbridge

Also from this source

Stockbridge Hires Managing Director Jon Thompson

Stockbridge Hires Managing Director Jon Thompson

Stockbridge announces Jon Thompson has joined the firm as Managing Director. Thompson will be responsible for leading capital raising, marketing and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Restructuring & Recapitalization

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.