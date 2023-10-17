Stockbridge Hires Managing Director Jon Thompson

News provided by

Stockbridge

17 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stockbridge announces Jon Thompson has joined the firm as Managing Director. Thompson will be responsible for leading capital raising, marketing and product development for the firm's Core and Value Advisors business.

Prior to joining Stockbridge, Thompson most recently served as Director at DWS Group. Thompson has led and participated in capital raising and product development for other firms including RREEF, Apollo and Black Creek Group.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Jon to the Stockbridge team," said Sol Raso, Executive Managing Director and Head of Stockbridge Core and Value Advisors business. "His experience and tenured reputation within the industry will provide the firm with valuable insight and play a strategic role in the continued growth of Stockbridge."

Thompson brings 25 years of experience to the firm. He received a B.S. in Journalism from the University of Iowa and an M.B.A. in Real Estate Finance from the University of Denver.

ABOUT STOCKBRIDGE

Stockbridge is a private equity real estate investment management firm led by veteran industry professionals. The firm's portfolio comprises assets across the investment risk spectrum, including core, value-add and opportunistic strategies. Stockbridge and its affiliates have approximately $33.8 billion of assets under management (as of June 30, 2023) spanning all major real estate property types and certain specialty property types, throughout the United States. For more information, visit www.stockbridge.com.

SOURCE Stockbridge

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.