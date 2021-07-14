StockCharts Celebrates One Year Anniversary of StockChartsACP Release

REDMOND, Wash., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- StockCharts , the web's leading technical analysis and financial charting platform for online investors, today celebrates the one year anniversary of StockChartsACP 1.0, an interactive, dynamic and flexible technical charting platform that transforms the way users view the financial markets. Allowing users to chart stocks, options, ETFs, cryptocurrencies and more, StockChartsACP provides traders with advanced financial visualizations, customizable multi-chart layouts, real-time market data, dozens of technical indicators and the ability to trade equities and options directly from the platform.

The release of StockChartsACP last July was the biggest addition to StockCharts since the launch of its original charting tool in 1999. While this new offering marked over three years of strategic planning, conceptual design and product development, the platform has continued to evolve rapidly. Now on version 1.2, StockCharts upgrades ACP on a consistent cadence, with additional features and enhancements introduced weekly.

After just 12 months, the platform hosts over 190,000 active monthly users and continues to grow steadily month-over-month. Additionally, since the release of StockChartsACP, there have been over 1,000,000 saved charts, 78,000 saved lists and 12,000 plug-in installations by over 7,000 unique users.

"As we celebrate the one year anniversary of the launch of StockChartsACP, it has been incredible to witness the evolution of the platform," said David Keller, chief market strategist at StockCharts. "ACP is shaping the next generation of StockCharts' technology by enabling traders to redefine the way they chart and analyze the financial markets and providing more charting power than ever before."

StockCharts has made significant updates to ACP Version 1.2, including:

Unlimited commission-free equities and options trading within charts via Tradier Brokerage;

An integration with StockCharts TV that allows viewers to chart the markets while viewing video content from experts;

A new real-time data delivery pipeline;

Features, tools and enhancements that deliver more technical charting power for users;

Customizable multi-chart layouts with up to 12 charts on the screen at once;

The ability to save symbols to multi-chart layouts and run advanced technical scans directly within the platform;

The "Symbol Summary" view which offers pre- and post-market data as well as key fundamentals and company details for stock research.

"When I reflect back on our road from a simple concept to a full-featured Advanced Charting Platform, I am enormously proud of what we have created," said Grayson Roze, Vice President of Operations at StockCharts. "We are very excited about what StockChartsACP has offered our individual investors across the globe over the past year and will continue to develop our long-term strategic plan for ACP to further evolve as a key component of the overall StockCharts offering."

The StockChartsACP tool is available on StockCharts.com. Users can easily explore the extensive charting features of the platform for free by visiting StockCharts.com/acp from their desktop, laptop or tablet. More information about the platform's capabilities and features can also be found at StockCharts.com/features/acp/.

About StockCharts

StockCharts.com is the web's leading technical analysis and financial charting platform for online retail investors. Founded in 1999 by early Microsoft developer Chip Anderson, the company has been an industry leader in the financial technology space for nearly two decades, providing innovative, award-winning charting and analysis tools to a global audience.

By using technology to help investors visualize financial data, StockCharts.com allows users to better analyze the markets, monitor and manage their portfolios, find promising new stocks and funds to buy, and ultimately make smart, well-timed investment decisions. With over 1.5 million active monthly users and counting around the world, the company serves an ever-growing, ever-changing array of active traders and investors.

