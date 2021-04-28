StockCharts Expands Cryptocurrency Offerings for Users

Prior to this expansion, StockCharts had 16 cryptocurrencies available for users to chart, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Dogecoin. StockCharts has now introduced a much broader collection of currencies on the platform, including NEO, Polkadot and BitTorrent which are now available to track within the StockCharts Advanced Charting Platform (ACP) and around the rest of the website.

"The price development of cryptocurrencies are driven by supply and demand in the market, making them the perfect asset class for charting and technical analysis," said Julius de Kempenaer, senior analyst at StockCharts. "Traders can utilize these tools to better inform themselves on the volatility of the crypto market by analyzing historical performance through charts and identifying key trends prior to their investments."

Stockcharts ACP offers users a variety of ways to plot price-charts and indicators on cryptocurrencies. One chart can fill up the entire screen which makes it easy to add annotations. The chart above shows the price of ETH vs USD with annotations drawn onto it. Below the chart shows the relationship between ETH and BTC as a line-study.

But users can also setup a screen with multiple (up to twelve) charts, each with their own setup, annotations, and indicators.

Individual charts can be saved to chart-lists. Screens with multiple charts can be saved as layouts including the ticker symbols for easy retrieval of that setup or as a template for use with other symbols.

"StockCharts highly values our customers' feedback and constantly looks to make improvements to our platform that provide a more comprehensive and complete charting experience," said Grayson Roze, Vice President of Operations at StockCharts. "We are thrilled to expand our crypto coverage and charting capabilities for this rapidly growing asset class, and equally excited to provide crypto-focused educational content alongside charts as our users begin to familiarize themselves more with cryptocurrencies."

Episodes offering educational insight on cryptocurrencies are available on StockCharts TV On Demand. For more information about charting capabilities, visit StockCharts.com/crypto.

