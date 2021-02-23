StockCharts Launches Free Over-The-Top Streaming Service for Traders

REDMOND, Wash., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- StockCharts, the web's leading technical analysis and financial charting platform for online investors, today announced the launch of StockCharts TV On Demand, a 24/7 over-the-top video streaming channel devoted exclusively to financial charting and market analysis from leading technical experts. This free platform provides traders with insightful, educational and information content, arming them with necessary market knowledge prior to executing trades.

StockCharts TV features two to three hours of live content daily with pre-recorded programming running on the channel in between, and all of the exclusive content will be available for viewers on the On Demand platform. In addition to the existing shows that stream on the StockCharts TV live channel, three new programs will be added to the schedule, including Stock Market Mastery with Gatis Roze, All Star Charts with JC Parets, and a new season of Behind the Charts featuring deep conversations with top technical analysts and traders. The platform will also feature award-winning documentaries that were produced by the StockCharts team, offering viewers a deeper analysis of the history of Wall Street and the stock market. If interested in a certain trending market topic – such as "options," "gold," "crypto" or a specific ticker symbol – users can easily search, select and watch episodes that further educate them on this subject.

"The rise of day trading and tragic stories of loss accelerated an industry-wide conversation about how to best educate retail traders so they better understand the market and their investments," said David Keller, chief market strategist at StockCharts.com. "We are proud to expand StockCharts TV to include on-demand services so this new generation of investors can receive educational content more directly and stay updated on market trends on their own time, empowering them to make good decisions about their investments."

A majority of the channel's content is recorded in-studio at StockCharts' headquarters. Show length will range from both short- and long-form content that is easy-to-understand for viewers.

"This expansion further demonstrates our long-term commitment to bringing high-quality, chart-based market analysis to investors," said Chip Anderson, president and founder of Stockcharts.com. "We are very excited about this new platform and will continue to invest in StockCharts TV by updating and expanding our content library for the foreseeable future."

StockCharts TV launched on StockCharts.com and YouTube in 2018 and has since gained more than 40,000 subscribers. StockCharts TV On Demand is available on Amazon, Android, Android TV, Apple TV, Chomecast, Fire TV, iOS and Roku. For more information, visit StockChartsTV.com.

About StockCharts

StockCharts.com is the web's leading technical analysis and financial charting platform for online retail investors. Founded in 1999 by early Microsoft developer Chip Anderson, the company has been an industry leader in the financial technology space for nearly two decades, providing innovative, award-winning charting and analysis tools to a global audience.

By using technology to help investors visualize financial data, StockCharts.com allows users to better analyze the markets, monitor and manage their portfolios, find promising new stocks and funds to buy, and ultimately make smart, well-timed investment decisions. With over 1.5 million active monthly users and counting around the world, the company serves an ever-growing, ever-changing array of active traders and investors.

