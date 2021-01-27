StockCharts Sees Meteoric Rise In Daily Active Users on Heels of Retail Options Trading Platform Launch, Showing Power of Embedded Finance

"The challenge in retail trading is there's a strong need for visualization and meaningful research that can be at odds with the ability of retail traders to seamlessly execute trades" said Dan Raju, co-founder and CEO of Tradier. "StockChartsACP overcomes this hurdle with a visual-first model, allowing traders to uncover hidden value, keep a pulse on the market, and time with professional precision. The success of StockChartsACP truly demonstrates the power of embedded finance."

StockChartsACP users can trade directly from the Advanced Charting Platform, making this offering a one-stop shop for traders. The flat-rate service allows users to trade options freely for $25/month, standing in stark comparison to traditional per-contract pricing.

"The meteoric increase in users shows the pent-up demand for tools, commentary and education coupled with active trading," said Chip Anderson, President and Founder of StockCharts. "The innovative capabilities provided within StockChartsACP are redefining online retail investing, helping our users improve their trading outcomes, identify trends, and derive important insights that other platforms might not have allowed them to spot. No other platform allows retail traders to process trades with this degree of information."

Using Tradier's distinctive plug-in model and reliable API, StockChartsACP gives traders a wide array of technical indicators and overlays, customizable multi-chart layouts, additional data views, and more. Users can create their own custom traders experience to unlock value in unparalleled ways.

The StockChartsACP tool is available now on StockCharts.com. Users can easily explore the extensive charting features of the platform for free simply by visiting StockCharts.com/acp from their desktop, laptop or tablet. More information about the platform's capabilities and features can also be found at StockCharts.com/features/acp/.

About Tradier, Inc.

Tradier, Inc. is a cloud-based financial services provider and brokerage API company that offers a groundbreaking platform to serve platform providers, advisors, developers, and individual investors. Tradier delivers an innovative set of fully hosted API's, modules, and "out of the box" tools that are leveraged by a growing list of providers seeking to create innovative trading and investing experiences.

Created by developers, Tradier is a technology linchpin that works with organizations that want to democratize access to data, trade execution, low-cost trading, and market connectivity through cloud access. In addition, Tradier's APIs empower third-party developers to build applications such as algorithmic and robotic trading systems.

About Tradier Brokerage Inc.:

Tradier Brokerage, Inc. member FINRA, SIPC is an independent subsidiary of Tradier Inc . Tradier Brokerage offers a robust API for Trading Platforms, Advisors and Developers to create and offer the next generation of investment experiences. Platforms powered by Tradier Brokerage powers some of the most engaging and active trading platforms in the retail markets.

About StockCharts

StockCharts is the web's leading technical analysis and financial charting platform for online retail investors. Founded in 1999 by early Microsoft developer Chip Anderson, the company has been an industry leader in the financial technology space for nearly two decades, providing innovative, award-winning charting and analysis tools to a global audience.

By using technology to help investors visualize financial data, StockCharts.com allows users to better analyze the markets, monitor and manage their portfolios, find promising new stocks and funds to buy, and ultimately make smart, well-timed investment decisions. With over 1.5 million active monthly users and counting around the world, the company serves an ever-growing, ever-changing array of active traders and investors.

