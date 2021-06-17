StockCharts' "The Big Board: Behind the Scenes at the NYSE" Named a Silver Winner in the Best Non-Broadcast Category in the 42nd Annual Telly Awards

REDMOND, Wash., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- StockCharts, the web's leading technical analysis and financial charting platform for online investors, announced today its documentary "The Big Board: Behind the Scenes at the NYSE" has been named a Silver winner for Best Non-Broadcast in the 42nd Annual Telly Awards. The Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming Productions, Complex Networks, A&E Networks, Hearst Media, Nickelodeon, ESPN Films, RYOT, Partizan and Vimeo.

In this two-part documentary, viewers are offered insight into the heart of global finance through an in-depth exploration of the New York Stock Exchange. StockCharts' Chief Market Strategist, David Keller and Vice President of Operations, Grayson Roze go behind-the-scenes the historic NYSE trading floor with a tour from Jay Woods, former Executive Floor Governor and designated market maker. The documentary explores the history of the Exchange, how traders on the floor operate and how charts factor into Jay's unique role as a market maker. The documentary is housed on StockCharts' over-the-top streaming platform, StockCharts TV on Demand, which currently has over 3,500 subscribers.

"In the face of a year like no other, StockCharts has continued to defy the limitations of our new world, in continuing to create compelling and engaging work," says Telly Awards Executive Director Sabrina Dridje. "This year's submissions doubled down on what we already know about the industry. Creativity cannot be stopped. Collaboration will always prevail. New ideas and stories will always find a way to break through to an audience."

"We are thrilled that our video content has been recognized by the Telly Awards for the fourth time and second consecutive year," said Gretchen Pitluk, video producer and creative director at StockCharts. "With the rise of retail traders over the past year, education has never played a more important role in our industry. As StockCharts TV continues to expand the video content offered on our streaming platform, we look forward to creating more in-depth pieces that offer a comprehensive look into the history and current state of financial institutions in our country."

Our winners announcement caps a year-long celebration of creators defying the limitations by embracing platforms to increase awareness about injustices and promote solidarity for movements, as well as geographical, like developing fully remote pipelines for dispersed items.

This year also saw the continued expansion of new categories to reflect and celebrate new forms of producing work in light of the past months restrictions and limitations. New categories included Remote Production, Virtual Events & Experiences and an increase in animation categories.

Last year, the Telly Awards attracted more than 12,000 entries from top video content producers including Adobe, Adult Swim, the BBC, Condé Nast, J. Paul Getty Museum, PBS, Playstation, RadicalMedia, T Brand Studio, Ogilvy & Mather and The Walt Disney Company.

The full list of the 42nd Annual Telly Awards winners can be found at www.tellyawards.com/winners.

About StockCharts

StockCharts.com is the web's leading technical analysis and financial charting platform for online retail investors. Founded in 1999 by early Microsoft developer Chip Anderson, the company has been an industry leader in the financial technology space for nearly two decades, providing innovative, award-winning charting and analysis tools to a global audience.

By using technology to help investors visualize financial data, StockCharts.com allows users to better analyze the markets, monitor and manage their portfolios, find promising new stocks and funds to buy, and ultimately make smart, well-timed investment decisions. With over 1.5 million active monthly users and counting around the world, the company serves an ever-growing, ever-changing array of active traders and investors.

