StockCharts.com Announces Instructional Show for New Users, 'All Aboard StockCharts', on StockCharts TV

REDMOND, Wash., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the success of its special preview episode on August 17, StockCharts.com has announced that its new original program, All Aboard StockCharts with Chip Anderson, is now a weekly series on its online streaming channel, StockCharts TV. The show, which officially premiered on August 31, will have new episodes debut on the channel every Saturday from 1:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m. ET. All Aboard StockCharts marks the beginning of the channel's fall lineup of new content, with several more original programs slated to debut starting the week of September 30.

StockCharts TV, which launched in April 2018, is the first and only 24/7 streaming channel devoted exclusively to financial charting and market analysis from the web's top technical experts. All Aboard StockCharts, hosted by StockCharts.com founder and President Chip Anderson, will be the first StockCharts TV program to be centered on learning how to use the StockCharts site, with the show themed around teaching newer and prospective StockCharts users how to make the most of the website's various charting tools and features.

"I believe All Aboard is a truly special new offering on SCTV," Mr. Anderson said in a statement. "This show encapsulates the idea that StockCharts TV is more than simply market commentary and really embodies our emphasis on providing timeless, valuable education to our subscribers. This channel has done a fantastic job providing rich, insightful content for our experienced users, and it will absolutely continue to do so – but All Aboard is about showing that this channel can also help those at the intro level in a meaningful way."

All Aboard StockCharts marks Mr. Anderson's first time hosting a show for StockCharts TV, although he previously hosted the ChartWatchers webinar series that preceded the streaming channel. The show is set to cover numerous topics related to using the StockCharts website at an entry level, including customizing an account, creating and saving advanced technical charts, site navigation, troubleshooting and taking advantage of some key underutilized charting tools.

With its late August debut, All Aboard is now the first of several shows set to debut on StockCharts TV during the fall 2019 months. Between September 30 and October 4, five new shows are scheduled to premiere exclusively on StockCharts TV as part of the channel's fall lineup, hosted by David Keller, Larry Williams, Julius de Kempenaer, Dave Landry and Tom Bowley. In addition to the new content, several current shows on the channel will be shifting to new time-slots.

All Aboard StockCharts with Chip Anderson airs weekly on Saturdays from 1:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m. ET. It can be viewed live on the channel at StockCharts.com/tv. Recorded episodes will also be made available on the official StockCharts YouTube channel at YouTube.com/user/stockchartscom.

StockCharts.com is the web's leading technical analysis and financial charting platform for online retail investors. Founded in 1999 by early Microsoft developer Chip Anderson, the company has been an industry leader in the financial technology space for nearly two decades, providing innovative, award-winning charting and analysis tools to a global audience.

By using technology to help investors visualize financial data, StockCharts.com allows users to better analyze the markets, monitor and manage their portfolios, find promising new stocks and funds to buy, and ultimately make smart, well-timed investment decisions. With over 1.5 million active monthly users and counting around the world, the company serves an ever-growing, ever-changing array of active traders and investors.

