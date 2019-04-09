StockCharts.com Celebrates 20th Anniversary With Special Content, New Features, and Product Announcements

REDMOND, Wash., April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, StockCharts.com celebrated its 20th anniversary, commemorating the significant milestone with special programming, featured presentations and guest appearances on its financial streaming channel StockCharts TV. Industry experts such as John Murphy, Arthur Hill, Gatis Roze, Greg Morris and Martin Pring joined the channel's MarketWatchers LIVE program throughout the week. In addition, company president and founder Chip Anderson announced a series of new features and product developments, showcasing the company's latest technology innovations.

Since its founding in April of 1999, StockCharts.com has become an industry leader in the fields of technical analysis and financial charting. The company is best known for its award-winning SharpCharts charting tool, but has also been a pioneer for its many other technical tools and resources. Among the most popular are the company's Point & Figure charts, Seasonality tool and technical scanning features. The company has also been a strong provider of educational material to investors through its free educational resource, ChartSchool, its biennial ChartCon investing conference and its 24/7 streaming channel, StockCharts TV. Thanks to partnerships with world-renowned authors and financial experts such as John Murphy, Martin Pring, Arthur Hill, David Keller, Greg Schnell, Erin Swenlin, Tom Bowley and many more, StockCharts.com has provided a large slate of market commentary features in both written and video formats.

"With the domain name StockCharts, we've always had an obligation to be the home of the highest-quality technical analysis information on the web," Mr. Anderson said in a statement. "Between our charting tools and other features, commentary and educational resources, I feel that, while there will always be room to move forward, we have more than lived up to that obligation. I'm immensely proud of what this company has accomplished in our first 20 years and I am very excited to see what we accomplish in our next 20."

Mr. Anderson demonstrated many of the company's latest technological innovations and new features in his Friday, April 4 appearance on MarketWatchers LIVE, highlighting the company's recent move to the AWS cloud and new partnership with Xignite as the catalyst for many major changes. Mr. Anderson's presentation culminated with a preview of the company's new advanced charting platform, StockChartsACP, which is designed to bring revolutionary new financial data visualization tools to the online investing community. A preview version of the new tool can be found at StockCharts.com/acp-demo.

To view StockCharts' 20th-anniversary content, visit the official StockCharts YouTube channel for on-demand recordings or catch re-runs on StockCharts TV.

About StockCharts

StockCharts.com is the web's leading technical analysis and financial charting platform for online retail investors. Founded in 1999 by early Microsoft developer Chip Anderson, the company has been an industry leader in the financial technology space for nearly two decades, providing innovative, award-winning charting and analysis tools to a global audience.

By using technology to help investors visualize financial data, StockCharts.com allows users to better analyze the markets, monitor and manage their portfolios, find promising new stocks and funds to buy, and ultimately make smart, well-timed investment decisions. With over 1.5 million active monthly users and counting around the world, the company serves an ever-growing, ever-changing array of active traders and investors.

For press related inquiries, please contact us at press@stockcharts.com .

Related Images

stockcharts-20th-anniversary.jpg

StockCharts 20th Anniversary

SOURCE StockCharts.com

Related Links

https://stockcharts.com

