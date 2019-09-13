StockCharts.com Enhances Live Content Offerings With Fall Lineup of Six New Shows on StockCharts TV

REDMOND, Wash., Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- StockCharts.com will introduce a major expansion to its original programming this fall on the company's online streaming channel, StockCharts TV. The changes are set to launch the week of September 30. The expansion includes the addition of six new exclusive original series to the channel, featuring a mixture of veteran and brand-new hosts, along with some scheduling and format changes to existing series. The company has dubbed this its "Fall Lineup" on StockCharts TV.

StockCharts TV, which launched in April 2018, is the first and only 24/7 streaming channel devoted exclusively to financial charting and market analysis from the web's top technical experts. In addition to stalwart programs such as Greg Schnell's Market Buzz and Rick Bensignor's In the Know Trader, the channel has added several popular new series in recent months, including Erin Swenlin and Mary Ellen McGonagle's WealthWise Women and StockCharts President Chip Anderson's All Aboard StockCharts. Collectively, the Fall Lineup will mark the largest addition of content to the channel since its inception.

"This is the next major step forward for StockCharts TV," said Grayson Roze, StockCharts.com VP of Operations. "We're thrilled to expand the show lineup in a big way here and give our loyal viewers more shows, more hosts and more content coverage throughout the day. The quality of these presenters, with guys like Larry Williams and David Keller bringing their expertise to the StockCharts audience -- it's just a fantastic value-add to the entire StockCharts platform, complementing our charting tools and features with amazing, timely market analysis and expert commentary."

The first show to debut will be the daily series The Final Bar, hosted by Sierra Alpha Research president and newly minted StockCharts Chief Market Strategist David Keller, CMT. The series is set to air on weekdays (Monday through Friday) from 4:00-4:30 p.m. ET, beginning on September 30. The show will provide an immediate post-mortem on daily market action following the closing bell, with Mr. Keller presenting the same rationality-based approach to investing as in his popular StockCharts.com blog "The Mindful Investor."

The following day, on October 1, EarningsBeats.com Chief Market Strategist Tom Bowley will launch the bi-weekly series Trading Places, which shares the name of Mr. Bowley's StockCharts blog "Trading Places with Tom Bowley." The show will air from 9:00-9:30 a.m. ET on Tuesdays and Thursdays, preceding the opening bell on Wall Street and providing an early-morning perspective on the markets.

Also on October 1, Julius de Kempenaer, director of RRG Research and creator of Relative Rotation Graphs, will launch the weekly series Sector Spotlight. The show, which will air on Tuesdays from 10:30-11 a.m. ET, will be focused on the topic of sectors. In a blog post pitching the show, Mr. de Kempenaer described it as "a little informal and very interactive" and promised to include "a healthy dose of RRG-related content."

On October 3, veteran trader Larry Williams will begin hosting his own weekly series, currently scheduled to air at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays. In addition, a new show from Swing Trading author Dave Landry is set to debut as part of the Fall Lineup launch week.

Further details regarding the Fall Lineup will be made available on StockCharts TV in the weeks leading up to September 30. As with the channel's past and current series, the Fall Lineup shows will air live and in reruns on the StockCharts TV channel at StockCharts.com/tv. Once aired, recorded episodes will also be made available on the official StockCharts YouTube channel at YouTube.com/user/stockchartscom.

About StockCharts

StockCharts.com is the web's leading technical analysis and financial charting platform for online retail investors. Founded in 1999 by early Microsoft developer Chip Anderson, the company has been an industry leader in the financial technology space for nearly two decades, providing innovative, award-winning charting and analysis tools to a global audience.

By using technology to help investors visualize financial data, StockCharts.com allows users to better analyze the markets, monitor and manage their portfolios, find promising new stocks and funds to buy, and ultimately make smart, well-timed investment decisions. With over 1.5 million active monthly users and counting around the world, the company serves an ever-growing, ever-changing array of active traders and investors.

