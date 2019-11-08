StockCharts.com Introduces Cryptocurrency Data and Advanced Charting for Digital Assets

REDMOND, Wash., Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- StockCharts.com has announced the addition of cryptocurrency data to its award-winning financial charting platform and full suite of investment analysis tools. The initial slate of data includes 15 prominent cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, XRP, Bitcoin Cash, Monero and many more, with others expected to be added in the near future.

StockCharts.com

"The advanced charting tools are the heart and soul of StockCharts, but data is the lifeblood," said Chip Anderson, founder and President of StockCharts.com. "Our data coverage is an ever-expanding puzzle, and the addition of crypto is the latest piece. We've watched this market carefully over the past few years, and the time is right to bring this growing new asset class to StockCharts. I'm excited to help our users chart and analyze the crypto world like never before with this new data now on the site."

Cryptocurrency data launched on the StockCharts.com website during the week of Nov. 4 and is now available for charting analysis to both free users and paid members. All cryptocurrency data is updated in real time, 24/7.

"We're absolutely thrilled about the addition of crypto data to StockCharts.com," said Grayson Roze, StockCharts.com VP of Operations. "We're always looking for ways to deliver more value to the investment routines of our users, and supporting the crypto markets as we now do is a wonderful next step in that mission. Adding this data is a great boost to our product on its own, but in concert with the ongoing rollout of our new Advanced Charting Platform, the excitement has only just begun."

StockCharts.com users will be able to track cryptos with advanced technical charts, run custom technical scans for all cryptocurrencies and set automatic alerts for coins that they follow most closely.

The launch slate of cryptocurrencies on StockCharts.com includes:

Bitcoin ($BTCUSD)

Ethereum ($ETHUSD)

XRP ($XRPUSD)

Bitcoin Cash ($BCHUSD)

Tether ($USDTUSD)

Litecoin ($LTCUSD)

EOS ($EOSUSD)

Binance Coin ($BNBUSD)

Chainlin ($LINKUSD)

Bitcoin SV ($BSVUSD)

TRON ($TRXUSD)

Stellar ($XLMUSD)

Cardano ($ADAUSD)

Monero ($XMRUSD)

IOTA ($MIOTAUSD)

A complete, real-time summary of all cryptocurrencies currently available on StockCharts can be found at StockCharts.com/crypto.

About StockCharts

StockCharts.com is the web's leading technical analysis and financial charting platform for online retail investors. Founded in 1999 by early Microsoft developer Chip Anderson, the company has been an industry leader in the financial technology space for nearly two decades, providing innovative, award-winning charting and analysis tools to a global audience.

By using technology to help investors visualize financial data, StockCharts.com allows users to better analyze the markets, monitor and manage their portfolios, find promising new stocks and funds to buy and, ultimately, make smart, well-timed investment decisions. With over 1.5 million active monthly users and counting around the world, the company serves an ever-growing, ever-changing array of active traders and investors.

For press-related inquiries, please contact us at press@stockcharts.com .

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE StockCharts.com

Related Links

https://stockcharts.com

