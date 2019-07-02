StockCharts.com Introduces New Female-Focused Financial Program 'Chartwise Women' on StockCharts TV

REDMOND, Wash., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- StockCharts.com has announced the launch of a new original program, Chartwise Women, to debut on its online streaming channel StockCharts TV. The show, hosted by site contributors Erin Swenlin (of StockCharts' DecisionPoint blog) and Mary Ellen McGonagle (of MEM Investment Research), will debut at 4:30 p.m. ET on July 3, 2019, and air weekly at that time on Wednesdays.

StockCharts TV, which launched in April 2018, is the first and only 24/7 streaming channel devoted exclusively to financial charting and market analysis from the web's top technical experts. Chartwise Women, which will cover technical analysis and investment concepts with a significant focus on female investors, is the latest of several new programs that have been added to the channel during 2019.

"I am beyond excited about hosting our new show Chartwise Women," Ms. Swenlin said in a statement to the company. "When Mary Ellen and I reached out to women in the industry and told them about the show, we found an excitement level that was off the charts. We can't wait to bring these incredible ladies in to talk not only about their trading experiences and challenges as women, but also the challenges that face us all as investors."

In addition to their significant market experience, Ms. Swenlin and Ms. McGonagle are both seasoned StockCharts TV veterans. Ms. Swenlin is the co-host of the weekly DecisionPoint series and co-hosts the channel's premier daily show MarketWatchers LIVE on Mondays through Thursdays. Ms. McGonagle hosts the weekly series The MEM Edge and co-hosts MarketWatchers LIVE on Fridays. The impending launch of Chartwise Women was first announced on MarketWatchers LIVE, where Ms. Swenlin and Ms. McGonagle recently took part in a roundtable discussion centered on pop culture stocks.

In a statement, Ms. McGonagle said, "Our show will center around breaking down barriers and simplifying investing so that more women can reach their financial goals. On Chartwise Women, Erin and I will feature segments that'll enlighten viewers in an inviting, yet sharply informative environment."

Chartwise Women will air on StockCharts TV beginning July 3, where it can be viewed live and in re-runs on the channel's live feed at StockCharts.com/tv. Once aired, episodes will also be available on the StockCharts YouTube channel at youtube.com/user/stockchartscom.

StockCharts.com is the web's leading technical analysis and financial charting platform for online retail investors. Founded in 1999 by early Microsoft developer Chip Anderson, the company has been an industry leader in the financial technology space for nearly two decades, providing innovative, award-winning charting and analysis tools to a global audience.

By using technology to help investors visualize financial data, StockCharts.com allows users to better analyze the markets, monitor and manage their portfolios, find promising new stocks and funds to buy, and ultimately make smart, well-timed investment decisions. With over 1.5 million active monthly users and counting around the world, the company serves an ever-growing, ever-changing array of active traders and investors.

