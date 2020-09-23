StockCharts.com Launches New Interactive, Full-Screen Advanced Technical Charting and Trading Platform: StockChartsACP

REDMOND, Wash., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- StockCharts.com has announced the official launch of its new interactive, full-screen Advanced Charting Platform: StockChartsACP. Designed to bring online investors a dynamic, ultra-flexible, all-in-one charting package, the platform is the next generation of StockCharts technology and arguably the company's most significant new feature addition since the launch of its legacy charting workbench SharpCharts.

StockCharts.com

StockChartsACP features a highly interactive, customizable user experience with multi-chart layouts, real-time streaming data and dozens of indicators, overlays and exclusive plug-ins from a variety of renowned technical analysts.

On Sept. 22, as part of the launch, the company presented a unique two-hour live-streamed launch event on its 24/7 web TV channel StockCharts TV. The event was jointly hosted by StockCharts founder and President Chip Anderson, Vice President of Operations Grayson Roze and Chief Market Strategist David Keller.

Titled "Introducing StockChartsACP: The Future of Technical Analysis," the presentation featured discussions with distinguished charting experts including John Murphy, Ralph Acampora, Martin Pring, Larry Williams, Arthur Hill, Dave Landry and Mish Schneider. Guests explored the features of ACP, showcasing how they use the platform in their own approaches to analyzing the financial markets.

Closing out the presentation, Anderson was joined by Dan Raju, CEO and co-founder of Tradier Brokerage. Expanding upon the existing equities trading integration in StockChartsACP, Raju and Anderson unveiled the addition of flat-rate $25/month unlimited options trading for Tradier customers, directly within StockChartsACP.

"Behind the scenes, StockChartsACP has been a massive team effort for more than three years," Roze said. "To see this new platform come to life is one thing, but the incredible reception to it amongst our users, that has just been a true joy. With interactive charting experiences, the unique plug-in model and the expanded trading capabilities through Tradier Brokerage, this really is the start of a bright new future for StockCharts and our thriving community of online chartists."

StockChartsACP is available now on StockCharts.com. Users can explore the extensive charting features of the platform for free simply by visiting StockCharts.com/acp from their desktop, laptop or tablet. More information can be found at StockCharts.com/features/acp/.

"Introducing StockChartsACP" is available to watch on the StockCharts YouTube channel at YouTube.com/stockchartscom.

About StockCharts

StockCharts.com is the web's leading technical analysis and financial charting platform for online retail investors. Founded in 1999 by early Microsoft developer Chip Anderson, the company has been an industry leader in the financial technology space for nearly two decades, providing innovative, award-winning charting and analysis tools to a global audience.

By using technology to help investors visualize financial data, StockCharts.com allows users to better analyze the markets, monitor and manage their portfolios, find promising new stocks and funds to buy, and ultimately make smart, well-timed investment decisions. With over 1.5 million active monthly users and counting around the world, the company serves an ever-growing, ever-changing array of active traders and investors.

For press related inquiries, please contact us at [email protected] .

