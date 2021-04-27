Stockfli Launches Its Patented Pending, Cutting-Edge Technology Transforming How Business Owners Receive Valuation Reports

Charleston, S.C., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stockfli announces the launch of its modern and innovative valuation software, providing companies with an easier and quicker way to view how much their company is worth. Stockfli's technology calculates value by linking directly to QuickBooks Online and integrating with their patented software. Before an initial report is sent, Stockfli analysts review the results and then release the valuation to their members within 24 hours of signing up. Stockfli also developed a system to recalculate a business' value as the company and market changes—giving users updated information 365 days a year.

With the click of a button, Stockfli's members can access 10+ reports, including company value and history, value of shares, components of discount rate, financial history, and more. Stockfli's reports are developed dynamically from reliable data sources, including daily financial market data, stock risk premiums, treasury yields from the Federal Reserve, and a handful of inputs from their Stockfli profile.

By providing daily valuation reports, Stockfli helps companies form a deeper understanding of their current and future financial standing to make informed decisions. With this knowledge at their fingertips, owners can feel confident about negotiating an investment or sale, planning for growth, or restructuring their business model.

"We built Stockfli because we are seekers and share an overwhelming drive for growth in everything we do. With that in mind, we saw a need for a better, more modern way to evaluate a company's worth that allows for number-driven decisions and planning. We created a method that isn't only cutting edge and modernizes an approach developed in 1926, but is also affordable and available at the fingertips. Our users share our passion for growth, and we help confirm their growth daily. " said Sara Badr, Chief Marketing Officer at Stockfli.

Stockfli is a business valuation platform combining modern valuation approaches with cutting-edge technology to provide companies accurate, real-time reports 365 days a year. With over 20 years of experience in valuations and over half a billion in equity values of private companies, our mission is to provide entrepreneurs with the information needed to make smart decisions about their business.

