StockGraphy Partners With Varjo for Social Implementation of 3D Digital Transformation.

TOKYO, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- StockGraphy Inc. is launching a partnership to jointly promote its social implementation of 3D Digital Transformation with Varjo Technologies Oy.

About the partnership

StockGraphy will start a partnership with Varjo Technologies Oy as part of our proposals for social implementation of "3D Digital Transformation", a digital shift initiative. Both organizations have pursued the common objective, the realization of "overwhelmingly real virtual experience" in the areas of hardware and online engines, and in Finland and Japan. We found out the possibility of further contribution to business organizations and individuals by combining 'the two realities'. StockGraphy will promote "overwhelmingly real virtual experience" to the society, tying up with Varjo.

Varjo

Varjo Technologies Oy is a VR / XR hardware company headquartered in Helsinki, Finland. They are developing a head-mounted display that reproduces the resolution of an actual human field of view using various technologies. A team that pushes the boundaries of enterprise professional demand and delivers the world's highest quality in virtual reality experiences.

Highest-performance XR for every workplace.

Varjo XR-3 and VR-3 headsets take you to another level of performance and emotional immersion - recreating the exact feeling and conditions of real life, allowing you to perform better and learn faster. Step into a new kind of immersive workplace, where virtual, augmented and physical realities become one.

Varjo XR-3

Varjo's video pass-through technology is vastly superior to the standard optical see-through systems used in other augmented reality headsets - making Varjo XR-3 the only device where virtual objects look real instead of appearing as holographic augmentations. With ultra-low latency (< 20 ms) and a high-fidelity 12-megapixel video stream, you can explore true-to-life virtual visualizations as natural extensions of the real world. You can also effortlessly switch between XR, AR, and VR.

About 3D Digital Transformation

StockGraphy proposes "3D Digital Transformation" for digitalization of your business and cultural activities.

https://www.stockgraphy.com/3ddx

Contact

For inquiries regarding work requests, please contact the following URL.

https://www.stockgraphy.com/#contact

