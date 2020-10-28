StockGraphy's business plan of Online 3D tech for the industries of fabric and apparel approved by Tokyo Metropolitan Government

TOKYO, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- StockGraphy Inc. is pleased to announce that its "Management Innovation Plan" for 3D digitization and online commercialization technology for apparel and fabrics has been approved by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.

The plan aims to promote the spread of "3D Digital Transformation" proposed by StockGraphy to the apparel and fabric-textile industries, and develop their business foundation to contribute to the transformation of both industries.

With this approval, StockGraphy will be offered various governmental supports, including loan incentives from government-affiliated financial institutions and support measures for investment and market development.

[ Details of the approval ]

Approval number: 2 Industry, labor and commerce 918

Approval date: September 2, 2020

Planning period: July 2019 to June 2024

The "Management Innovation Plan" is a plan for small and medium-sized enterprises to improve their management by engaging in new business activities, and is approved by the national and prefectural governors based on the Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Management Enhancement law.

3D Digital Transformation

StockGraphy proposes "3D Digital Transformation" for the digitalization of your business and cultural activities.

Utilizing the "StockGraphy Online 3D Engine", the company visualizes products, innovates the online experience of your users and fundamentally changes the flow of your business.

Providing interactive experiences & transforming business activities

"StockGraphy Online3D Engine" has a higher affinity with digital systems than conventional visualization by images and videos, and it is possible to implement content recombination functions that work with sales management systems and product DBs.

For example, you can shift the focus of your sales from demanding storefront-customer services to an e-commerce system that incorporates an Online3D Engine and can provide a highly visualized pattern presentation.

The new system can be used for the digital transformation of large-scale business activities, such as online-only global business development, or hybrid global business development by high brands, consisting of a luxury flagship shop + high-end online stores.

Top quality online 3D experiences for maximizing brand value

In "3D Digital Transformation", the high-quality engine 'StockGraphy Online3D Engine' synergizes with global top creators and provides supreme 3D experience.

StockGraphy will contribute to the enhancement of your brand value with high-design reproduction of original real objects, providing an interactive online experience.

