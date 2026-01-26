StockHero Launches Version 4 as Automated Trading Accelerates Among Retail Investors

SINGAPORE, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- StockHero today announced the official release of StockHero Version 4, a major advancement that arrives at a pivotal moment for stock traders. Automated trading - once the exclusive domain of hedge funds and institutional desks - is now experiencing widespread adoption among individual investors seeking speed, discipline, and data-driven decision-making.

Strategy Marketplace that offers pre-built strategies

Over the past two years, the stock trading landscape has transformed dramatically. Markets are moving faster, trading opportunities are narrower, and the volume of information has grown exponentially. As a result, more retail traders are turning to automation to overcome emotional bias, execute strategies with precision, and maintain consistent performance across volatile cycles.

Since StockHero's launch in 2022, the platform has helped bridge the gap between retail traders and the sophisticated tools used by professionals. StockHero Version 4 marks the company's most ambitious release to date, representing a full architectural rebuild designed to meet the rising demand for intelligent and reliable automated stock trading infrastructure.

"Retail traders increasingly expect the same level of power and speed enjoyed by institutional investors," said Christopher Low, CEO of StockHero. "Version 4 reflects our commitment to meeting that expectation by delivering automation technology that is fast, intelligent, and dependable."

A New Architecture for the Next Generation of Automated Trading

At the core of Version 4 is a completely redesigned high-performance architecture. Internal benchmarks show that bot processing is now at least five times faster, significantly reducing latency and enabling the potential introduction of sub-minute trading frequencies - a capability previously out of reach for most retail platforms. This infrastructure lays the foundation for more computation-intensive strategies, especially AI-powered models.

Advanced AI Strategies and Intelligence Capabilities

Version 4 introduces the Pi Models, a new family of AI-driven strategies created to support varying risk profiles, from conservative to high-volatility trading. Pi2 and Pi3 will be available at launch, with Pi4 planned for a future release. These AI models reflect a growing trend among retail traders who are leveraging artificial intelligence to interpret market conditions and optimize trade execution.

Complementing the AI strategies is an expanded set of intelligence tools aimed at helping traders make more informed decisions. One notable enhancement is the upgraded data analysis system, which includes sentiment insights derived from over 3,000 data sources. This far exceeds the industry norm, enabling users to evaluate market conditions with greater depth and reliability.

Improved Reliability and User Experience

StockHero Version 4 also introduces a dual market data provider system, giving the platform two independent real-time data sources. This redundancy significantly reduces the risk of bad data affecting bot performance—a critical requirement in high-speed automated trading.

Other enhancements include improved technical indicators, a streamlined table view for bot management, and the option for WhatsApp trade notifications, providing users with more ways to stay connected to market activity.

"Automated trading is no longer a niche tool—it is becoming the standard for modern traders," said Christopher Low. "Version 4 equips retail stock traders with superior speed, intelligence, and stability, enabling them to navigate today's markets with greater confidence and control."

StockHero Version 4 is now available at www.stockhero.ai.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Andrelle Chiew

Marketing Manager

+65-80282938

[email protected]

SOURCE StockHero